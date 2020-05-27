BOISE — Boise State student-athletes won’t be able to practice until they have tested negative for COVID-19 and they’ll be subject to regular resting thereafter, according to a campus reintegration plan announced by the university.
The plan focuses mostly on academics and campus life, but includes a section titled “Athletic Practice and Competitions.” It says in part, “the university will resume athletic practices and competitions when it is safe to do so.” The NCAA recently said voluntary workouts can resume June 1, but neither the Mountain West Conference, nor Boise State, has announced plans for bringing athletes back to campus.
According to the plan, “Athletics staff will ensure that equipment, training tables and other high-touch surfaces are disinfected regularly. Contact-practice will occur under strict supervision with facial coverings (where appropriate), regular symptom checks and testing and enhanced safety and hygiene measures.”
Of note, there was no representative from the athletic department among the 15 members on the reintegration committee or subcommittee.
The plan goes on to say that “Although the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference have not issued final guidance, we are aware that games or competitions may be reduced, delayed by weeks or even months, may occur without spectators or may be canceled entirely. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
A different section within the reintegration plan focuses on travel and says “University-sponsored travel will be suspended through the end of the calendar year. We recognize that some travel is vital. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis, but those who travel may be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return or until they complete COVID-19 testing and are cleared to return to campus in accordance with university-based standards.”
Athletic travel would seem to be considered ‘vital,’ but it’s unclear how they fit into the plan in regards to the potential quarantine.
The plan notes that “these plans are based on the most up-to-date information we have at this time and may change depending on many factors that are largely out of our control.”
The athletics department has not announced any specific plans for how it intends to operate this fall. The football team is slated to open the season Sept. 5 at home against Georgia Southern.
FOOTBALL TV INFO ON HOLD
The coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of college football this fall has caused TV networks to delay announcing the start times and television info for the early-season games.
Typically the Mountain West’s national TV broadcast package is released in May, and the start times and channels for the first three games of the season come out in June. But with the unknown of whether college football games will happen as scheduled, all parties involved released a statement saying the announcement would be pushed back.
“Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football’s early-season game times beyond the standard June 1 deadline,” the statement says. “These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we continue to prepare for the college football season.”
Boise State and the Mountain West ended a long-standing relationship with ESPN after the 2019 season and will instead air the Broncos’ home games on the FOX family of networks in 2020. Boise State’s road conference games will continue to air on CBS Sports Network.
Currently, Boise State has two games on Friday — a road game at Marshall and a home game against BYU. Other games could still be moved to either Thursday or Friday.