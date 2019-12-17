Two east Idaho cowboys had a successful week at the national finals.
Blackfoot’s Stetson Jorgensen and Rexburg’s Garrett Smith each finished in the top 10 of their respective events last week at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Jorgensen ended his season ranked third in the world in steer wrestling. He won the seventh-round performance at the NFR, clocking a time of 3.4 seconds, to claim over $26,000 in prize money.
Jorgensen averaged a sixth-place finish in the 10-round event. He finished tied for second in Round 2 and solo second in Round 8.
Jorgensen’s total winnings are up to $197,245.
Smith finished 10th in bull riding, highlighted by his first-place finish in Round 2 of the NFR with a score of 91.5. His winning ride netted him over $33,000.
Smith’s No. 10 world ranking includes his yearly winnings of $171,769.