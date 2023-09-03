The clock struck midnight in Southeast Idaho literally as Idaho State fell to San Diego State 36-28 in a game that lasted well over three and a half hours.
But one thing was clear, this is not the Bengals team from last year or from two years ago. Not by a longshot. And the odds are people around the Big Sky Conference took notice.
New head coach Cody Hawkins’ team fought and fought and gave the Aztecs a ballgame closing to within seven points at the half and eight points in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately the Bengals simply could not stop San Diego State’s running game which piled up 305 yards on the ground led by quarterback Jaylen Mayden who had 132 of them along with two touchdowns. It was something that Hawkins predicted San Diego State would do on Wednesday at his press conference where he said they would try to “run the ball right down our throats.”
By the same token the Aztecs couldn’t stop ISU’s passing attack as Jordan Cooke and Hunter Hays combined for 309 yards in the air and two touchdowns themselves.
What ISU wasn’t able to do was run the football only getting a paltry 34 yards and they turned the ball over, three interceptions, including some at crucial times, stopped drives that could have led to points.
The biggest one came with 5:16 remaining and ISU driving in the red zone when Cooke was picked off at the 13-yard line by Noah Tumblin. A Bengal touchdown would have cut the deficit to seven points with plenty of time remaining. Instead SDSU got the ball back and was able to run off time making the odds of ISU coming back remote.
Hays ran it in from two yards out in the final seconds making the final score 36-28.
Cooke got the start for ISU at quarterback and went 18-41 for 162 yards and a touchdown to Chris Fredericksen from 24 yards in the second quarter.
Hays went 12-22 for 145 yards and a touchdown to Chedon James from eight yards out in the fourth quarter.
Nine different Bengals caught passes on the night led by James with seven catches. Fredericksen had the most receiving yards with 72.
Hays’ 18 yards on the ground led ISU. All four San Diego State touchdowns came on the ground.
Idaho State gets the chance to make another statement next Saturday night when they take on another Mountain West school in Utah State in Logan. That game will kick off at 6 p.m.
