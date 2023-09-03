Hays vertical (copy)

Idaho State quarterback Hunter Hays in a photo from last season.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The clock struck midnight in Southeast Idaho literally as Idaho State fell to San Diego State 36-28 in a game that lasted well over three and a half hours.

But one thing was clear, this is not the Bengals team from last year or from two years ago. Not by a longshot. And the odds are people around the Big Sky Conference took notice.

