12:29 p.m.: We're at the Alamodome, watching No. 12 Central Michigan take on No. 5 Iowa in the first game of the session. The No. 5 Hawkeyes, who feature freshman Caitlin Clark, the NCAA's leading scorer, lead the Chippewas 65-52 after three quarters. Idaho State would play the winner of this game in the second round if the Bengals get past Kentucky.
12:58 p.m.: Under five minutes now on the game clock that's counting down to tip-off. Dora Goles, Callie Bourne, Estefania Ors and Ellie Smith starting for Idaho State. Rhyne Howard, Chasity Patterson, Jazmine Massengill, Tatyana Wyatt and Keke McKinney starting for Kentucky.
1:13 p.m.: What a start for the Bengals. Diaba Konate scores six early points, and after Dora Goles hits her first 3 of the game from the right corner, Kentucky has to take a timeout with Idaho State leading 11-5 and 6:08 left in the first quarter. Bengals are 5 of 7 from the field to Kentucky's 2 of 7.
1:24 p.m.: The upset vibes are starting to percolate in the Alamodome. Idaho State leads Kentucky 18-12 after the first quarter. Bengals shot 62% in the quarter, Diaba Konate already has 10 points. Put it this way: Seton Sobolewski was so confident in his team's ability to play with Kentucky that he closed the quarter with a lineup of Tomekia Whitman, Jordan Sweeney, Carsyn Boswell, Montana Oltrogge and Delaney Moore — all reserves.
1:35 p.m.: No games for Idaho State, Seton Sobolewski put his best defender, Diaba Konate, on Kentucky star Rhyne Howard, despite a seven-inch difference in height (6-2 to 5-7). Konate held Howard scoreless in the first quarter, but she's heating up now. Pushed off on Dora Goles after a switch for a mid-range jumper, then grabbed her own miss and hit Tatyana Wyatt for a 3 to cut ISU's lead to one, 20-19, with 6:31 to go until halftime.