Kolton Mitchell

Idaho State commit Kolton Mitchell

Kolton Mitchell knows the date so well he might as well have it tattooed on him. It was June 15 last year, the first day Mitchell passed his sophomore year at Lake City, the first day college coaches could reach out to him.

The first name that popped up on his phone: Ryan Looney.

