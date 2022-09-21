Kolton Mitchell knows the date so well he might as well have it tattooed on him. It was June 15 last year, the first day Mitchell passed his sophomore year at Lake City, the first day college coaches could reach out to him.
The first name that popped up on his phone: Ryan Looney.
“That definitely made him stand out more,” Mitchell said.
That’s how badly Idaho State wanted Mitchell, a 6-foot-1 guard in the class of 2023, an intriguing prospect with a compelling mix of shooting ability and passing acumen. If Mitchell felt like a priority to ISU back then, he felt it even more this summer, when the team made sure at least one coach attended all his AAU tournaments, whose locations read like a band’s tour schedule: Kansas City. Indianapolis. Atlanta. Chicago.
The truth is that Mitchell committed to ISU, which he shared the news of Tuesday evening, because of that: He felt wanted. The Bengals extended Mitchell his first offer. They followed him around the country to tournaments. They reached out to him the minute they could.
“They just told me how much they want me, how good they think I am,” Mitchell said. “And so after hearing that for a long time, I had to make the decision.”
In Mitchell, Idaho State gets a combo guard whose best trait is his long-range shot — “That's what a lot of people know me for,” he said — and who never feels hesitant to pass. Last season, he tied the school record with a 38-point outing at Lake City, where he averaged 17.5 points and 4.2 assists per game as a junior, according to the Coeur d’Alene Press, and he shot 37 percent from 3-point range.
“Whoever gets him in college is going to get the biggest gift they’ve ever gotten," Lake City coach Jim Winger told the CDA Press. "He’ll end up somewhere in D-I, but he can play. Period. End of discussion. He’s a winner. He’s a leader, and he plays with a purpose, and the rest of them follow that, for sure."
That percentage verges on elite, especially for a junior. Here’s the rest of his description of his game: “I'm mainly a point guard that runs the offense, great team player, pass-first point guard but will score if I have to, whatever coach wants me to do, what my role is, I can do it. For my high school team, I'm more of a scorer.”
Then there’s the question of why ISU. The Bengals are far from a Big Sky powerhouse. Last season, they posted just seven wins and bowed out of the conference tournament after one game. There were some highs — ISU beat conference power Montana for the first time in more than a decade, and swept rival Idaho — but there were more lows, at one point dropping 11 of 12 contests.
For Mitchell, it’s simple: He believes in Looney, his resume at previous stops. He also believes in this year’s team, which rosters what feels like a thousand new players, and the ones that will materialize when he arrives on campus next fall. Mitchell went on a visit in August — a short eight-hour drive from Coeur d’Alene — where he met the team, and as he interacted with the guys, one thing started to stand out.
“They’ve got a lot more talent than they did last year,” Mitchell said, “and they're a lot bigger and everything, so I think they're gonna shock a lot of people this year. So I think they should be really good. I think the program is really on the come up. Hopefully I can help them keep going up.”
Idaho State also handed out one of the only offers Mitchell could bank on. Utah Tech offered him a preferred walk-on spot, and Colgate told him they would offer him if he came on a visit — “but I didn’t wanna go to school in New York,” Mitchell said. He had also heard from Eastern Washington, plus a handful of other schools that wanted to see him play his senior season.
That didn’t entice Mitchell. He enjoyed the recruiting process for the most part, he said, getting calls and texts from coaches interested in his services. “You love when people are interested in you,” Mitchell said. Still, he liked ISU, and he didn’t want to play his senior season with a decision looming over his head like an umbrella.
He felt wanted by Idaho State. The Bengals had extended an offer. So ahead of his senior season, he made the decision.
“It just shows me that they care, that they really do want me,” Mitchell said. “They're not just all talk. They'd always tell me good luck for games, you know, good job and stuff. They're always telling me they're coming out there to watch me. They’ve got a couple other guys but they're sending someone to watch me. So that means a lot to me."