POCATELLO — Just before the tipoff of ISU women's basketball games, after the warmup and the anthem, as the familiar pregame tension rises to its height, the starters are introduced.
The ceremony — and that's what it is, almost religious in its routine — sounds different in the empty gyms of early 2021. But just imagine it, if you will, with the fans in the stands. The polite applause, maybe some boos, as the PA announcer swiftly runs through the away team's starters, the switch to genuine enthusiasm and excitement when that's over and the home team is in the spotlight, the announcer stretching out the names, lengthening his vowels, begging a response from the crowd.
For ISU, a team blessed with continuity, the mantra is familiar by now. Goles, Bourne, Smith, Ors and then, hopping off the bench last — always last — comes the stick-thin, wide-smiling redshirt sophomore guard from Paris.
DI-A-BA KOOOOOONATEEEEEEEE!
"I love it, I'm pumped," Konate said postgame, breaking down into laughter. "I'm like, they're waiting for me! That's my time, I love it."
The last one is the hammer spot, the last thing people in the arena hear before the referee's whistle that starts the game. In Chicago, it was Michael Jordan's. It's a measure of the respect and accomplishments Konate has already earned for ISU, especially on a team with three other players who've already earned all-conference honors in their career.
She backed up the honor again Saturday afternoon, dominating on both ends of the floor to lead the Bengals to a 72-53 win over Weber State at Reed Gym. It was the fifth win in a row for Idaho State, which has started Big Sky Conference play 4-0.
Konate finished with 18 points, five steals and four assists for ISU, with the first two game-highs and the latter tied with her teammate Estefania Ors.
Along with 16 points for Dora Goles, who was coming off a rare scoreless game, and 12 points and seven rebounds for Ellie Smith, it was more than enough for the Bengals to easily complete a two-game sweep over likely Big Sky bottom-dweller Weber State.
Konate was at her kinetic best from the start, scoring four of ISU's first six points on a slashing drive and a steal and runout layup. The latter would be a theme, as the French star tormented Weber's guards throughout the game, forcing turnovers and tough shots.
Highlights continued to come from Konate, among them a brilliant, stop-and-go drive that ended with her whipping a pass to the corner for an Ors 3. The shot was the 173rd made 3 of Ors' career, lifting her above Chris Urbanski and into third in ISU's all-time record books.
Konate then one-upped that one in the second half, crossing up her defender twice on the right baseline before dropping in a jumper.
"She is just such a gifted athlete that a lot of these physical things come easy to her," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said about Konate. "I wish it had come this easy to me when I played. She just doesn't have a lot of limits, physically. If she wants to get strong, she'll go in the weight room and she'll see results. If she wants to improve her ballhandling, she gets in the gym and she'll see results.
"She's just a physical anomaly that way. If she had chosen to be a sprinter, she would have been a great sprinter. If she had chosen to be a soccer player, she would have been an exceptional soccer player."
Weber State closed the gap to four points early in the third quarter, but a 13-0 run late in the frame by the Bengals sealed the sweep.
ISU's schedule will get much tougher from here, as the Bengals welcome fellow Big Sky contender Northern Arizona to Reed Gym for two games next week. That series starts on Thursday, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
IDAHO STATE 72, WEBER STATE 53
Weber State 14 11 13 15 — 53
Idaho State 21 14 19 18 — 72
Weber State — Pentzer 14, Johnson 13, Torbert 11, Matthews 6, Hickok 4, Solovi 2, Thoms 2, Williams 1.
Idaho State — Konate 18, Goles 16, Smith 12, Ors 7, Moore 6, Oltrogge 5, Bourne 2, Bevao 2, Boswell 2, Sweeney 2.