Miguel Tomley leaned forward, squinted at the iPhone and came to the only conclusion that makes sense.
“I think that thing is hideous,” Tomley said with a slight grin.
As Wednesday’s Idaho State practice began around him, Tomley, the team's starting point guard, was taking a moment to check out a photo of King Spud, the trophy that goes to the winner of the Idaho State/Idaho basketball rivalry — or at least it once did. The original thing, designed in 1962 by the University of Idaho’s Art Department, has been lost like the Holy Grail. Officials from both schools have labored trying to find it, but since it went missing in 1979, nobody has been as successful as Indiana Jones.
So last year, the two schools worked together to resurrect King Spud, only in replica form. Funded by the Associated Students of Idaho State University and the Associated Students of the University of Idaho, and 3-D printed in U of I's Integrated Research and Innovation Center, the revamped King Spud is here to stay. Depending on the outcome of Thursday’s men’s and women’s hoops games, the men’s in Pocatello and the women’s in Moscow, either the Bengals or the Vandals will keep King Spud until next season’s series wraps up.
Here’s how that will be sorted out: The ISU men have beaten UI once this year. The ISU women lost to UI. To keep King Spud, both teams will need to sweep Thursday’s games, that way they earn the series win. In the event of a tie, King Spud goes to the winner based on point differential.
Which sounds fun and all, but seriously, look at the thing. It’s a potato with a face on it. What could this thing add to a rivalry series? At least to the ISU men, the answer is, well, something.
“It's definitely interesting,” laughed ISU forward Austin Smellie, a Preston native.
“It's got some character to it, I guess,” added ISU forward Brayden Parker, another Preston native. “I guess it fits the rivalry, having it be a potato with a face on it and a little crown or something.”
“I think it's cool to have something to give the winner for the rivalry,” said ISU guard Brock Mackenzie, a transfer using his last year of eligibility playing in Pocatello. “Obviously, the trophy’s not important. The win is more important. That's what we're focused on right now. But I think it's a cool little gesture.”
Thing is, as silly as the trophy might look, it has a long history that borders on mysterious. As this newspaper reported in a 2021 story, in 1967, ISU and Idaho played in Twin Falls — for reasons nobody knows — and Glenn Alford, then the Bengals’ SID, tossed King Spud on the scorer’s table for all to see.
“I put it there because I thought it was a legitimate trophy that people might care about. And no one did,” Alford told the Journal.
“Nobody referred to it. Nobody mentioned it,” Alford said. “And it just kind of disappeared due to a lack of interest. Have you ever seen it? It’s the ugliest trophy, beyond doubt. It looks like an aluminum turd.”
When I showed a photo of the new King Spud to ISU forward Jay Nagle, another transfer, he laughed and said, “It’s interesting-looking, for sure.” Guard Tommy Ball, a third-year guard from California, added this: “I’m with Jay. It’s pretty wild. I mean, a potato with a crown on it? That’s pretty cool.”
Everyone I chatted with for this story, from ISU coach Ryan Looney to six of his players, agreed they want King Spud. The Bengals’ first priority is actually beating the Vandals, which would bolster their Big Sky standings and end their four-game losing streak, but if they can keep this potato trophy, heck, they would all like to. It’s also important to ISU’s athletic department as it tries to foster excitement among the student body — so in some ways, it’s not just the ridiculous thing it might look like.
The funny part is that it hasn’t always been looked at the same way.
Back in 1979, after Idaho State lost to Idaho, former Bengals coach Lynn Archibald said this about King Spud: “The trophy should go to the losing team, not the winning one. It’s the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen. The only good thing that happened last weekend was losing it.”
The 2023 Bengals would beg to differ, at least for the most part. Five players agreed that if they earn the rights to King Spud on Thursday night, they’d like to display the trophy somewhere. Tomley, a Santa Clara transfer, sang a different tune: “Personally, I wouldn’t,” Tomley laughed. “But, I mean, if that’s what we’re gonna do, then that’s what we’re gonna do.”
Where they would put King Spud is where the Bengals differed. Smellie said “heck yeah.” Then Parker interjected with this: “That has to be in the coaches’ office. It can be framed in the coaches’ office.”
When Looney started to think about where he would want to display King Spud, he answered right away: “I think we should show it off in whatever the most visible place on campus is.”
So what’s the most visible place on campus?
“I think that’s hard,” Looney said. “Holt (Arena) right now is under construction, so definitely not in there. Maybe we'll temporarily put it on the shelf in my office for recruits to see. We could put it somewhere down in the student union building where there's a lot of traffic on the lower part of campus. Anywhere where it's as visible as possible.”
If anyone on ISU’s team knows something about ugly trophies, it’s Looney. As a high school player in Spokane, his Central Valley team played rival University High for the “Stinky Sneaker,” which was what it sounds like: A dilapidated, gross tennis shoe wedged into a trophy with a hole in it. Another rivalry series in the state played for a rubber chicken.
Now Looney is trying to win a potato with a face on it.
“Obviously, we know the significance of the Idaho State vs. Idaho game,” Looney said. “Not necessarily just in men's basketball, but in any sport. We feel fortunate to have an opportunity to play against our rival at home, and if King Spud is what the victor gets, we're gonna work as hard as we possibly can to attain that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.