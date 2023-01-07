Though Idaho State’s mascot is the Bengal, it was the metaphorical three-headed monster Cerberus of Callie Bourne, Laura Bello and Carsyn Boswell who combined for 55 of the Bengals' 65 points in a physical, hard-fought 65-52 victory over Weber State Saturday afternoon at Reed Gym.
Bello led the team in scoring with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Bourne poured in 18 points and grabbed 10 boards, and Boswell scored 18 points and accounted for two important 3s for the Bengals.
Though head coach Seton Sobolewski is undoubtedly happy to be 3-0 and alone atop the Big Sky Conference standings for the moment, it wasn’t all good news for ISU. During an especially physical and foul-laden third quarter, senior guard Finley Garnett appeared to injure her ankle after a foul away from the ball was called on Wildcat Kaijia Lesane. Garnett was helped off the court, appearing in a good deal of pain and unable to put any weight on her injured ankle.
“We lost Finley for the rest of the game there,” Sobelewski said. “She’s such a critical person for us. I’m really proud of the bench and the people who collectively stepped up.”
Both teams started slow, with the Bengals getting good looks, but having difficulty getting shots to fall. ISU led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and took what appeared to be a comfortable 28-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Wildcats showed renewed energy and aggression, taking advantage of another Bengal cold shooting streak to shrink ISU’s lead, which at one point in the third quarter was 11, down to just two by the end of the third period.
ISU’s two-point lead to begin the fourth frame lasted all of 11 seconds, as Ava Williams knocked down a 16-foot jumper for the Wildcats to knot the game up at 39. The Wildcats took a brief 42-41 lead minutes later after the Wildcats' Jadyn Matthews was fouled by Bello on a three-point attempt and knocked down all three freebies.
That’s when Cerberus came through for ISU.
Bello regained the lead for the Bengals, grabbing an offensive rebound after a missed three-pointer by Bourne to put the Bengals up 43-42, a lead which they would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest. After getting a stop on the defensive end, Boswell lasered a pass to Bourne, who swished a 3-point shot to put the Bengals up by four, prompting a Weber State timeout.
With the exception of two free throws by Sophia Covello with 22 seconds left and the Bengals lead back to double digits, the Bourne/Boswell/Bello triumvirate scored the rest of ISU’s points down the stretch.
With the win, the Bengals are on a three-game win streak, coinciding with the beginning of conference play. The Bengals are now 8-6 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. The loss dropped the Wildcats to 4-11 overall and 0-3 in conference play.
The win puts the Bengals at a tie at the top of the Big Sky Conference along with Sacramento State, which is 12-2 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky Conference action. Sobelewski’s squad will retake the court on Thursday to host Montana State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.