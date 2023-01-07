Finley Garnett

Idaho State guard Finley Garnett looks to make a pass during Saturday's game against Weber State.

 ISU Athletics

Though Idaho State’s mascot is the Bengal, it was the metaphorical three-headed monster Cerberus of Callie Bourne, Laura Bello and Carsyn Boswell who combined for 55 of the Bengals' 65 points in a physical, hard-fought 65-52 victory over Weber State Saturday afternoon at Reed Gym.

Bello led the team in scoring with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Bourne poured in 18 points and grabbed 10 boards, and Boswell scored 18 points and accounted for two important 3s for the Bengals.

 

