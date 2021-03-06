After two second-half misses, including a crucial extra point, Kevin Ryan’s final kick was right down the middle for Idaho State with five seconds to play.
The lefty kicker’s redemption gave the Bengals a 26-24 win over Southern Utah (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) on Saturday in Cedar City.
Thanks to a seven-game losing streak that spread across two seasons and was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, it was ISU’s first win since Oct. 12, 2019, a span of 511 days. The Bengals hadn’t won a road game since Nov. 3, 2018 at Portland State.
“We never forgot how to celebrate,” ISU head coach Rob Phenicie said. “There was a lot of tears of joy, a lot of hugging. It was a top-to-bottom, tough win. Any win on the road is valuable and precious.”
Ryan’s kick capped a 13-play, 60-yard drive that began with 3:34 left in the game and the Bengals down 24-23.
Tyler Vander Waal, who completed 20 of 28 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in his second start for the Bengals (1-1, 1-1), picked up two first downs on the drive, sneaking for a yard on third and 1 in ISU territory and completing a 15-yard strike to freshman slot receiver Jalen Henderson on third and 13 at the SUU 45.
The play after that, Vander Waal scrambled to the Thunderbirds’ 14, putting the Bengals in range for Ryan.
“The very last thing we do on our Wednesday practices is a clock drive like that,” Phenicie said. “From top to bottom, from (offensive coordinator) Mike Ferriter, to the signalers, to the guys out on the field, they didn’t waver one bit.”
The lefty kicker had already played a big role in the game, with his missed extra point off the left upright in the fourth quarter marking the difference between the two teams. He had also missed a 34-yard field goal try into a howling wind in the third quarter.
But with time running out, the wind was behind him and Ryan, despite an SUU timeout prior to his kick, split the uprights from 30 yards with plenty of distance to spare.
“That’s a situation kickers live for,” Ryan said. “You dream about it. Obviously, they iced me, and I just kind of sat there staring at the spot and I looked and said, ‘Yeah, they made a mistake icing me. Now it’s for sure going in.’ ... It’s a good redemption. The fact that I had a chance to do something for my team and actually come out on top, that was big for me.”
Vander Waal had his second three-touchdown game in two starts for ISU, throwing scores of 19 yards to Jeff Harris, 29 yards to Henderson and and 31 yards to Xavier Guillory — all freshmen.
After three straight punts to start the game, Idaho State scored on five of its final seven possessions, with the only failures coming on Ryan’s missed field goal and when what looked like a bad spot on a third-down scramble by Vander Waal forced a punt.
With Malakai Rango and Raiden Hunter, ISU’s top two running backs, missing the game with undisclosed injuries, starting linebacker Oshea Trujillo was the Bengals’ leading rusher with 66 yards on 10 carries.
“It was fun, definitely, to get out there,” Trujillo said. “It’s just football at the end of the day. Offense, defense, special teams, so just go out there and have fun. Secure the ball, don’t turn it over, but after that, go out there and just have fun. Trust your O-line.”
Connor Wills led the Bengals with eight total tackles. Aside from a 69-yard touchdown run by Dayne Christiansen in the third quarter, Idaho State held the T-Birds to 55 yards on 23 carries.
Idaho State hosts Eastern Washington next week at Holt Arena.
IDAHO STATE 26, SOUTHERN UTAH 24
Idaho State 0 10 7 9 — 26
Southern Utah 3 0 14 7 — 24
Passing — Idaho State: Vander Waal 20-28-238-3-0. Southern Utah: Miller 21-31-232-2-0.
Rushing — Idaho State: Trujillo 10-66, Gasu 20-58, Vander Waal 12-56, Afu 7-15. Southern Utah: Christiansen 3-80-1, Duckett 9-24, Green 8-22, Miller 2-4, Cockett 2-(-6).
Receiving: Idaho State: Henderson 5-65-1, Harris 4-53-1, Fredrickson 4-53, Guillory 2-37-1, Conner 4-24, Shubert 1-6. Southern Utah: Meason 4-75-1, McLachlan 3-53, Cockett 5-50-1, Schenks 2-26, Lawson 3-12, Harris 1-6, Johnson 1-4, Brown 2-3.