ISU sports broadcaster Jerry Miller before a basketball game at Weber State.

 ISU Media Relations

Hi, all you Bengals out there! With March Madness blasting off, this seemed like a good time to write.

That first season at ISU was a whirlwind for me. It was 1982, on the heels of a national championship football season, and the top-ranked Bengals won their first two games, then lost eight of their last nine. Five of those eight losses were by a combined 13 points. Basketball, with new coach Wayne Ballard, went 10-17, and I’d found myself being hauled all over the country in tow.

Brad Bugger

Idaho State men’s basketball radio commentators Jerry Miller (left) and Brad Bugger during a game at Reed Gym.
 

