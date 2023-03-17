Hi, all you Bengals out there! With March Madness blasting off, this seemed like a good time to write.
That first season at ISU was a whirlwind for me. It was 1982, on the heels of a national championship football season, and the top-ranked Bengals won their first two games, then lost eight of their last nine. Five of those eight losses were by a combined 13 points. Basketball, with new coach Wayne Ballard, went 10-17, and I’d found myself being hauled all over the country in tow.
I would never have made it without the help and guidance of then-SID Glenn Alford. The Stanford grad ran a tight ship, and the information he provided made it easy for me to do my job, and he did it from an office about the size of a porta-potty. I marvel to think even how much more amazing work Glenn would have done with today’s technology!
The two men that followed in his footsteps, Frank Mercogliano and Steve Schaack, continued to help me sound knowledgeable about ISU every time I put that mic/headset on. Both became very good friends to me. I will be forever grateful for the long, mostly-unappreciated hours they and their many assistants and student interns toiled to tell Bengal stories and promote all those young athletes and programs.
I also can’t leave out Pauline Thiros and the other great athletic directors all the way back to Dubby, Babe and Tom, and of course, to Donna Hays, the late Jim Eilander and John Colianni, and all the other great fundraisers who work hard to move things forward.
I also have a special place in my heart for all the different voices that sat beside me as broadcast partners. Jim Beck was the first, followed by Dave Molitor, Tim Lewis, Mark Liptak, Brad Bugger and so many others. A few have become the brothers to me that I never had growing up.
I was also blessed to be able to work with former athletes like Wyoming quarterback Marc Cousins, former Vandal hoop star Alli Nieman for women’s basketball, and former ISU greats like Mitch Beckstead, who became a regular.
Others that sat in included Bengals Tad Pearson (who called the Globe of Death Game with me), Mike Calley, Tommy Jewell and Cody Sorensen, who joined me for a football game at Eastern Washington while his dad, Paul, was in the Eagles' radio booth, where he’s a regular doing the same thing Cody was.
On football road trips my broadcast partner and I would almost always room together, which wasn’t always fun for them. One night in Missoula, about 2 a.m. I woke up to Dave Molitor standing next to my bed, pounding me over the head with a pillow. It seemed that my snoring, sounding something akin to a lumberjack’s chain saw (according to him), was making it difficult for him to sleep. Who knew?
One of my best-remembered travel roomies was long-time ISU athletic trainer Phil Luckey. Though long since retired, Phil had such a positive influence on me, even though it took me awhile to get acclimated to him smoking his pipe in our room. One of the great things about rooming with a trainer is that you get to know basketball players a little better, too, because they come to your room to get taped or treatment before practices and games.
With football, because of sheer numbers of players, they tape the athletes in hotel meeting rooms. Phil became a great friend and mentor and I’ve missed having him around. Former ISU head trainer Jody Wotowey is another getting a shoutout, for always being so kind and considerate to me. I had the privilege of being around during most of her 14 years with the Bengals. Now at the Air Force Academy, Jody is a true professional.
It’s impossible to mention all the great coaches and players I’ve come to love, but here are some memories I’ll never forget:
- On my very first football road trip in 1982 wondering if we were going to die in a small plane trying to navigate through a huge storm on the way to Iowa to play Drake.
- In 1984 seeing the Broadway play “Cats” with the basketball team in New York City. Dustin Hoffman sat two rows in front of us.
- Losing to John Stockton-led Gonzaga twice, by one and two points respectively in a home-and-home series.
- Coach Jim Koetter having one of the best offensive minds the game of football has ever seen.
- Hoopster Mike Denkers, with asthma, getting a double-double and a standing ovation from Grizzly fans after fouling out in Missoula, sucking on his inhaler during every time out.
- The amazing Merril Hoge.
- Michael Dean, Tanner and Mitch Gueller.
- Frank Selto’s kickoff return for a winning touchdown at Boise State.
- The “Globe of Death” setting up the winning score against the Broncos in Holt Arena.
- Going to two women’s NCAA Tournaments and three WNITs with coaches Ardie McInelly and John Newlee.
- Being left behind at arenas or hotels by three different basketball teams.
- Donnie Holston winning a shootout in Reed Gym with Wyoming’s Fennis Dembo, and ISU winning the game.
- Calling four NCAA soccer cup matches with the Bengals.
- ISU winning the 1987 Men’s Big Sky basketball tournament in Flagstaff and playing top-seed UNLV in a first-round NCAA Tournament game.
- Game-winning buckets by Kenny McGowan and Ethan Telfair to beat Weber State at home.
- Ryan Looney’s team giving me a 10-point win at Weber and a win at home over previously unbeaten Eastern Washington.
And to all the Bengal fans who brought it, from “The Railbirds”, to the cowbells, to the vuvuzelas, to the “Grandparents”, to Ross (Superfan), and to all of the bands and cheerleaders, the dance teams and the students sections, I’ll love you all forever.
Sincerely,
Jerry Miller (VOTB)
