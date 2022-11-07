Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson (25) was an all-conference defensive back during his Idaho State football career that spanned from 1993-96. He was paralyzed from the neck down during a game Sept. 21, 1996.

 ISU Athletics

When I told Greg Woods, the talented, young sports editor of the Journal, that I was going to write a column on Marcus Jackson, he texted me: “This is probably a dumb question, but who is Marcus Jackson?”

No, it’s not a dumb question, but it is one that shouldn’t have to be asked. Marcus Jackson should be known by everybody associated with the Idaho State football program, because he gave away a huge piece of his life for a tackle against Western Montana. And despite that sacrifice, he remains a grateful and giving supporter of Idaho State and the southeastern Idaho community.

Marcus Jackson hometown heroes

Former Idaho State football player Marcus Jackson heads through the Bengal head during a Hometown Heroes event in 2017 in Pocatello.
 

