When I told Greg Woods, the talented, young sports editor of the Journal, that I was going to write a column on Marcus Jackson, he texted me: “This is probably a dumb question, but who is Marcus Jackson?”
No, it’s not a dumb question, but it is one that shouldn’t have to be asked. Marcus Jackson should be known by everybody associated with the Idaho State football program, because he gave away a huge piece of his life for a tackle against Western Montana. And despite that sacrifice, he remains a grateful and giving supporter of Idaho State and the southeastern Idaho community.
Many folks in Pocatello still remember that horrible day in 1996, when Jackson, an all-American cornerback for Idaho State, came up to tackle Bulldog running back Paul Snow near the sideline of the south side of the Holt Arena field. Snow’s knee struck Jackson’s head, causing it to snap back violently, breaking two vertebrae in Jackson’s neck.
Jackson has been paralyzed from the chest down ever since. Idaho State, meanwhile, has tried to honor the sacrifice Marcus made with various player awards over the years, but as coaching staffs and administrators change within the athletic department, execution of the honors hasn’t always remained consistent. In the meantime, the years separating Marcus from his injury and his reality today continue to grow.
“I’m really a kid at heart and working with kids keeps me feeling young,” said Jackson, who has created a foundation to help underprivileged youth in his native city of Denver, said in a recent email exchange. “But it’s funny, when I talk to them about certain things and I bring up something that dates myself. I’ve been paralyzed longer than they’ve been alive, so they teach me and I teach them.”
Jackson, who returned to Idaho State and completed his business degree in 1999, was back in Holt Arena a couple of weeks ago for the ISU-Northern Arizona football game. He was introduced to the crowd during halftime, and as ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros noted, many times these halftime ceremonies go largely ignored by the few fans in the stands who haven’t gone to the rest room or queued up for concessions. Not this time. Marcus received a sustained standing ovation.
Thiros, who was playing volleyball at ISU at the same time Marcus was playing football, has had many conversations with Jackson over the years. She says he has never expressed bitterness or self-pity following his injury. Instead, he expresses gratitude for the ongoing support of the community. Part of that gratitude is coming in the form of a scholarship Jackson will be funding for ISU athletes who are pursuing a degree in business and are not on full scholarship.
“I’ve been working with the College of Business and the Athletic Department for the past year just to show my appreciation for continuing love Idaho State and southeast Idaho communities have shown me since 1996,” Jackson wrote. “My initial goal was to reset this in 2021, which would have been the 25th anniversary of the injury. But I’ve missed the deadline. The timing turned out to be better with the new scholarship and renovations to the dome happening at the same time.”
As Jackson returned to the football field where the injury occurred, he thought he might be more emotional. Instead, he displayed the strength and thoughtful equanimity that have marked his response to the paralysis.
“There will be moments from time to time when I think about, ‘What if?’, but I think that’s natural,” Jackson wrote. “I really moved on. I thought I would have been more emotional standing at the spot where my life changed. I said a prayer to myself and my mantra (‘This will not define my life’), and left it on the field.”
Football coaches have mantras of their own. One almost-universal coaching credo is overcoming adversity. It would be hard to imagine anyone responding to such traumatic adversity with so much grace as Jackson has.
He created his foundation, “Only the Strong,” in honor of his late mother, Catherine, who was an educator for 40 years. The foundation has a team of mentors who work to support at-risk and under-served minority students who want to go on to post-high school education with scholarships and financial aid assistance. The foundation also works to provide poor students with basic school supplies and backpacks to start each school year.
“I really have to thank my parents for preparing me for the life lessons I encountered,” Jackson wrote. “They told me stuff when I was younger that I never really understood until I experienced it for myself. Most of all, I believe I found my true calling.
“For the first few years after the injury I never knew what I was supposed to do,” he continued. “I had a great example in my grandfather who had a massive stroke and rebounded enough to continue farming. How could I quit after seeing that? People came to ask for inspiration, guidance, knowledge about things I thought would never happen because of the paralysis.”
Ask Jackson what advice he would give coming from his unique life platform and, surprisingly, it’s not targeted to other disabled people like himself. Rather, it drives him crazy to see healthy people not making the most of their lives.
“My biggest pet peeve is watching able-bodied people not taking advantage or experiencing their true potential and enjoy(ing) life to the fullest,” Jackson wrote. “I depend on people 24/7. Technology has helped me be more independent. This entire Q&A was done on my iPad by myself speaking with the microphone and editing with a sip and puff device.
“I would trade places for one day with individuals with their faculties and abilities who so loosely take for granted what they could do and don’t do,” Jackson continued. “…I want people to know that life happens for the good and the bad and you have to keep on keeping on! Don’t give people any reason to say anything negative about you, because you’ve already done all you can positively.”
Idaho State honored Jackson by inducting him into its athletic Hall of Fame, and they created an annual Marcus Jackson Award, which was given from 1997 to 2010. ISU players and coaches voted each spring for a player who best personified Jackson’s athletic ability and courage. The winner got to wear Jackson’s initials on their uniform.
That tradition was forgotten over time, until 2017, when then-ISU head Rob Phenicie met Jackson and was so moved that he created a new honor that would be handed down from player to player. It involved wearing Jackson’s No. 25. Again, that tradition slipped over time, and with Phenicie’s departure after last season, it was forgotten this season.
Thiros said she’ll have a discussion with current Bengal coach Charlie Ragle about restoring some kind of acknowledgement of a player who best fulfills Jackson’s characteristics. But in my view, it’s time for ISU to permanently honor the player and the man who has personified the kinds of characteristics every football coach would want in a student-athlete: determination, intelligence, wisdom, generosity, selflessness.
ISU needs to create a permanent display for Marcus Jackson. Maybe a statue outside Holt Arena, maybe a mural inside the renovated Holt, perhaps a display in the Hall of Fame when the new Alumni Center is completed. Marcus Jackson’s sacrifice and his ability to overcome adversity in an unselfish fashion needs to be shared with every Idaho State football player, coach and fan from this point forward.
Marcus has done his part. It’s time for Idaho State to do right by Marcus Jackson.
If you’d like to honor Marcus Jackson with a donation to his Only the Strong Foundation, go to https://onlythestronglfoundation/donate/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.