In the hours after Idaho State’s season came to an end, concluding with an unceremonious 38-7 loss to rival Idaho Saturday afternoon at Holt Arena, Taylor Mazzone called Tyler Vander Waal into his office. ISU’s offensive coordinator wanted to chat with his quarterback about the future: Of this team, of the program, of Vander Waal himself.
Then Vander Waal flipped the question back to Mazzone: What’s your plan for me?
“He pretty much just said we're just on two separate pages with what I want to do and with where the program's going,” Vander Waal said. “And I told him I'm gonna enter the portal.”
On Monday morning, Vander Waal did exactly that. On Twitter, where he shared the news, he thanked ISU for the opportunity to play, lamented the injuries that scuttled his past two seasons and alerted coaches that he will have one more season of eligibility.
He harbors no hard feelings toward any ISU coaches or players, he told the Journal in a phone interview Monday morning, explaining that he chose to transfer for one main reason: He was on one timeline. Idaho State was on another. Vander Waal, 24, was approaching his final season of eligibility. The Bengals are looking to the future, hoping to surround young talent around their new crop of coaches. Those plans mixed about as well as oil and water.
“We're kind of on two different pages,” Vander Waal said.
For Vander Waal, who transferred from Wyoming after the 2019 season, his time at ISU went anything but according to plan. A big-time get for previous head coach Rob Phenicie, Vander Waal starred in Idaho State’s six-game spring slate in 2021, earning Big Sky Newcomer of the Year and second-team all-conference honors. He completed 80 of 141 passes (57%) for 1,349 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Bengals to a 2-4 record.
But that fall, the wheels began to fall off — through no fault of his own. In Week 3, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. In this season’s Week 2, ISU’s road game against San Diego State, he broke his collarbone, forcing him to miss the next eight games, only to return in time for ISU’s season finale. Hours later, he informed coaches that he had played his last down in the orange and black laundry.
The truth is that while Vander Waal shared publicly his plan to transfer on Monday, he made the decision weeks ago, roughly halfway through ISU’s 1-10 season. His collarbone injury, which was only supposed to sideline him 4-6 weeks, was taking much longer to heal. He understood that, as much as coaches respected him, they didn’t recruit him. “I wasn’t his guy,” Vander Waal said of first-year ISU head coach Charlie Ragle, who took over last December, bringing with him almost an entirely new staff. Vander Waal knew that he would likely be able to play in the Bengals’ final game, though, so he stuck it out.
“I felt like I was kinda the oldest guy on the team,” Vander Waal said, “so that's why they, not necessarily kept me around, per se, but that's why I was playing, if that makes sense. So middle of the season comes around, and I'm sitting there with a broken collarbone. I haven't played in four or five weeks, and I'm kind of getting the vibe that the writing's on the wall, so to speak. They liked the younger guys, they want to kinda build the program up around that.
“Inside the walls of the facility, you just kinda see that. It’s in everywhere you go. They're playing favoritism. They're showing this is how we do things here. They're essentially trying to weed out the older guys. That’s kinda the vibe that I got.”
“I wish Tyler all the best moving forward with his career,” Ragle told the Journal in response to this story.
As the season unfolded, Vander Waal said, he sensed a disconnect between veteran players and coaches. “In all areas,” Vander Waal said. “I think that's kinda why we went 1-10 this year, just because a lot of the guys that had been there for a while weren't used to doing what Coach Ragle was doing. And so that's kinda where that disconnect showed up.”
Vander Waal sensed it acutely. He was in no condition to play — he wasn’t cleared to return until the middle of November, more than two full months since he suffered his injury — but as the weeks went by, it became clear to him that ISU would not be his future home. In those weeks, he seriously considered retiring from football altogether. To Vander Waal, this season felt like a reprise of the last one: He was out almost the entire year. He watched games from the sideline. He was unable to make any impact on their outcome.
For his whole life, Vander Waal had managed to avoid major injuries. Last fall, he suffered a Grade 3 AC joint separation, the most severe of its kind. This one, he broke his collarbone. This August, after coaches named him the starter, he shared these plans for his season: “I want to have such a good year this year that an NFL team has to pick me up. They can't really pass me up.”
Three weeks later, he suffered an injury that kept him on the shelf for eight games.
“I’m like, if this is gonna be the case, man, I'm ready to hang it up,” Vander Waal said. “I'm tired of sitting around watching football. Obviously you go to college, you go to a school, to play. You want to play. You don't wanna just sit there. So I feel like that's kind of where I was. That also had an (effect) on my decision, was sitting there, watching what was going on and knowing that I wanted to be on the field at all costs.”
Vander Waal earned the opportunity for ISU’s final game of the season. In last week’s practice, Vander Waal took first-team reps. That much was obvious to anyone watching. What few knew — only a handful of teammates, he said — was Vander Waal was practicing for his final game at ISU. “I didn't want it to get out before I made it public,” Vander Waal said, “because that could burn bridges. That could rub people the wrong way. And essentially, that could jeopardize my chance of playing in that last game.”
That never became a problem. Vander Waal came strolling out for ISU’s first drive on Saturday afternoon. On their first series, the Bengals unsheathed a trick play, a flea flicker that ended with Vander Waal flinging a ball downfield to receiver Benji Omayebu, a 49-yard touchdown pass that tied the game in the first quarter. Except that became Idaho State’s best play of the game. Idaho responded with 31 unanswered points, Vander Waal threw three interceptions — one off a receiver’s hands, one because of pressure, one he threw into double coverage — and the Bengals’ season ended inelegantly.
“It was my senior night without anybody knowing it,” Vander Waal said. “It's emotional for sure, knowing that I've been here for three years, which is crazy. It’s sad, it's emotional. It's all the things. You're happy, I guess. I was very grateful to just be playing the game first off, because I knew that there was a possibility my season could be done, so to just play was a blessing in itself.
“I think after the game was even more emotional knowing that my time as a Bengal is up by choice. It was a lot to take in. Obviously, the story is not how I would want it, given my injuries and stuff. But I graduated from ISU. I got my bachelor's. I’ll get my master’s in December. So ISU alum. I’m a Bengal. The friendships that I've made are lifelong. I'm just eternally grateful for the relationships that ISU has brought me and the lessons that I've learned there.”
