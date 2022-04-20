Last fall, Diaba Konate finally prioritized what she felt she needed to all along. She had spent the previous two seasons starring for Idaho State’s women’s basketball team, using her athleticism and ranginess to lead the Bengals to one of their best campaigns ever. But ahead of last season, she began to zoom out, to re-evaluate what was important to her.
To make the most of her three remaining years of eligibility, she realized she needed to be around people who she could relate to on deeper levels. She’s a minority in several senses: She’s a black woman, a Muslim, a France native. She loved her teammates, the girls with whom she had won a conference championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, but none of them identified in those ways. Few people in the entire city of Pocatello did. When it came to nationality and religion, Konate realized she was almost on her own.
“I need people around me to uplift me, to help me, to help me reach that level in my faith that I’m looking for,” Konate said by phone.
That didn’t bother Konate when she first arrived on campus, back in 2018, because her faith wasn’t as important to her then. But she dove back in last summer — which explains why she played last season with a hijab, a headcovering worn by Muslim women — and soon enough, she understood it was time for her to move on from Idaho State. So she set up a conversation with head coach Seton Sobolewski, letting him know that at the end of the season, she would enter the transfer portal and leave the school. Sobolewski lamented Konate’s decision, she said, but he understood and supported it.
“He’s the best coach ever. He definitely wants the best for me,” Konate said. “He’s a great coach. I think this is what coaches to react like. I really expected him to react that way.”
She confided in a handful of teammates she felt close to, but she didn’t make a big announcement to the entire team, lest it become a distraction during the season.
So when March rolled around, the two-time all-conference pick and three-year starter knew her time at ISU was coming to an end. Except it didn’t go that way, not the way Konate envisioned at least. Top-seeded Idaho State bowed out of the Big Sky tournament with a loss in the quarterfinals, a disappointing result for a team that had become the conference’s premier program, but the Bengals had won the conference’s regular-season championship, earning a bid to the women’s NIT tournament.
There, Idaho State drew a first-round road matchup with Wyoming. On the team bus ride to Laramie, Konate encountered a serious medical issue, serious enough that mid-drive, she had to be transported back to Pocatello. As she recovered back to full health, she indeed entered the transfer portal, but then something occurred to her: She wasn’t feeling as healthy as she hoped, and she was already hearing from dozens and dozens of schools. She wasn’t ready to commit all her time to deciding on a new destination, to sifting through all these offers.
So she withdrew her name from the transfer portal. That represented a relief for Idaho State, which had already become a victim of the portal, losing all-conference first-teamer Tomekia Whitman and shooting specialist Montana Oltrogge, plus reserves Jordan Sweeney and Paisley Specht. Maybe, it seemed, the Bengals would survive those losses.
But Konate had already made her decision. The timing of this medical issue had just delayed things. So fully healthy, she re-entered the portal, ready to devote time to fielding offers and finding her new home.
“It was a hard process, because I’m really attached to Idaho State,” Konate said. “Sobo’s done a lot for me. He’s been an amazing coach, an amazing mentor. It’s hard for me to leave all that. It’s hard to leave Coach Courtnie (Smith). She has helped me so much this year. And all the girls who have played a big role in my life. It was so hard.”
She became the fifth ISU player to enter the portal since the season ended. Two weeks later, that number swelled to seven. Two days later, it surged to nine. Then 10. The team was already losing three seniors, including two who would be candidates for jersey retirements if ISU did such a thing. Then in the middle of this month, assistant coach Ryan Johnson also decided to end his eight-season tenure and leave the program, and all of the sudden, the team looked like a shell of the version that had taken the court just a month earlier.
“It’s sad. We’ve spent a lot of time together, but now we have to move on to something else,” Konate said. “We’re gonna be with other people. We don’t know how those people are gonna be. We just know each other so well that we’re scared. I mean, I’m scared of what’s coming next, you know?
“Like, how are the people gonna be like (at my next stop)? Are they gonna like me? Are we gonna be the same? Are we gonna spend as much time together? I’m just so happy for everybody. Everybody makes their own decision. Everybody has their own life.”
In other words, Konate can’t speak for her teammates, but she made her decision to leave because she wanted to explore other options, places where she could find friends who shared her faith, where she could play basketball at a higher level.
So far, she says, she hasn’t made a pledge anywhere. She’s heard from around 20-30 schools. She’s visited one. The levels range from NAIA to Division II to Division I. She’d like to play for a Power 5 school, but more importantly, she’d like to enroll at a school that emphasizes diversity.
“Just a different place,” Konate said. “I’m looking for a place where I can be happy and play as many minutes as I can. With me being Muslim, I’m looking for a place where I can find people like me, where there’s a big Muslim community…. I just want to play in another conference.”
So far, Konate says, she hasn’t found it. What she does know is this: She’s accomplished lots at Idaho State. She’ll miss a lot about the program, the teammates, the fans. She may not have the same people at her next destination, but she will have people who share her faith. In the end, that’s what led her into the transfer portal and onto a new adventure.
“I think opportunity comes every time,” Konate said. “I felt like I had to leave, and I felt like my faith is more important than anything. My happiness is more important than anything. Connecting with my faith and having that would make me happy, so I chose that over anything, and I’ll choose it 100 times again.”