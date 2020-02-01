POCATELLO — When the Idaho State women’s basketball team played Southern Utah on the road in early January, the Bengals let a double-digit fourth-quarter lead slip away in an overtime loss.
That wasn’t going to happen a second time.
In the reverse fixture Saturday at Reed Gym, ISU again built a double-digit lead — but this time the Bengals kept adding on, piling up the points en route to a 73-54 blowout win over the Thunderbirds.
“We lost in Cedar City, and it was just a mission that we have to beat them, especially because we lost in overtime,” ISU guard Dora Goles said. “It just gave us a different mentality, even more toughness and will. ... We just wanted to win so bad. It was our game. We weren’t going to lose this one.”
Goles scored 20 points to lead the Bengals (10-10, 6-5 Big Sky Conference), but the story was ISU’s defense.
Southern Utah (10-9, 4-6 Big Sky) shot 15 for 48 (31.3%) from the field and turned the ball over 14 times. After making 9 of 17 3-pointers in the first meeting, the T-Birds shot 3 for 14 (21.4%) from the 3-point line Saturday.
Thunderbirds stars Rebecca Cardenas and Harley Hansen — the first- and fourth-leading scorers in the Big Sky, respectively — combined to shoot 1 for 19 from the field and 1 for 10 from 3-point range.
In an adjustment from the first game, Idaho State stopped “icing” ball screens — having the on-ball defender aggressively try to force the ballhandler away from the screen — instead opting to switch every action and wager that Southern Utah couldn’t take advantage of the resulting mismatches.
“We just wanted to simplify,” ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. “We made some mistakes in Cedar (City) with trying to ice and switch. We got confused ... and we made too many mistakes, so we just decided to simplify it and take our chances defending the post with someone smaller.”
Southern Utah’s only lead came before the game started, when Idaho State was assessed a two-shot technical foul because the shot clock buzzer at Reed Gym was malfunctioning.
Cardenas made two free throws to give SUU a 2-0 lead before the game tipped off.
Once the ball was officially in the air, though, it was all ISU. Goles made a 3-pointer 21 seconds into the game to give the Bengals the lead. That keyed an ISU run that eventually stretched to 10-0, and the Bengals never trailed again.
“After you play someone once, especially if you lost, you can learn from your mistakes and make adjustments,” Sobolewski said. “You have the upper hand in that situation. If you lost, you know what adjustments you’re going to make now, and they don’t.”
Two free throws from Goles pushed ISU’s lead into double digits for the first time at 14-4 with 6:01 left in the first quarter. The Bengals led 26-16 at the end of the first.
Southern Utah made a couple baskets early in the second quarter, but a layup by Tomekia Whitman put ISU back ahead by double digits, 30-20, with 7:57 until halftime.
The Bengals’ lead didn’t drop below 10 points for the rest of the game.
Whitman added 12 points for ISU, and Callie Bourne had 10 and a team-high seven rebounds.
All 11 players who got into the game for ISU scored.
“(The bench) is being more comfortable in knowing what to do,” Sobolewski said. “Seeing them make mistakes, and then learning from them and not making the same mistake twice — you have to be out there to do that. You have to put them through the fire a little bit for them to learn and see what they have to do better.”
Cardenas led Southern Utah with 13 points thanks to a 10-for-10 showing at the free-throw line. The T-Birds doubled up ISU at the charity stripe, shooting 28 freebies to Idaho State’s 14, which helped the game stay close early.
Idaho State outrebounded the Thunderbirds 39-29, and the Bengals had 18 assists on 28 field goals, compared to SUU’s four assists on 15 made baskets.
Up next:
Idaho State travels to Northern Arizona on Thursday.
Notes:
- Goles, normally a sniper, did make 3 of 6 3-pointers against SUU, but she also had a number of strong drives, including a sequence in the third quarter when she banked in a heavily-guarded floater and then went lefty for an and-1 finish through contact. “Today, they didn’t want to let me shoot, so I drove more,” Goles said. “They know I like shooting more — ever since I tore my ACLs, I just changed my mentality to shooting more and less driving — but if somebody’s going to take something away and give me something wide-open, of course I’m going to take it.”
- Sobolewski brought reserve guards Jordan Sweeney and Nuria Barrientos off the bench before usual sixth man Montana Oltrogge in the first quarter. “Nuria and Jordan kind of take one for the team for us, and I really appreciate them,” Sobolewski said. “They’re in the scout group every day, so that means they get less reps on the floor in practice ... and they miss film sessions. Is it a reward? Yeah, but they’re also developing. They deserve to be out there.”
- Redshirt freshman point guard Diaba Konate tied her career-high with six assists and, for only the second time in her career, had no turnovers. “She just knew where to look,” Sobolewski said. “She did a great job of being prepared for this game. We kind of knew how they were going to help and how they wanted to rotate. ... Tonight, it was much more clear for her knowing when to pass it and when to keep it.”
IDAHO STATE 73, SOUTHERN UTAH 54
Southern Utah 16 8 15 15 — 73
Idaho State 26 13 22 12 — 54
Southern Utah — Cardenas 13, Larsen 12, Fano 10, Hansen 1, Chatman 3, Eaton 9, Black 2, Frandsen 4.
Idaho State — Whitman 12, Goles 20, Bourne 10, Smith 2, Konate 8, Barrientos 3, Boswell 2, Vicente 2, Moore 6, Sweeney 3, Oltrogge 5.