Idaho State women’s basketball head coach Seton Sobolewski was named the co-Coach of the Year in the Big Sky Conference after leading the Bengals to their first regular-season title since 2012.
Sobolewski split the award, which was voted on by the conference’s head coaches, with Montana State coach Tricia Binford, last year’s winner.
The Bengals finished 19-3 and 15-2 in the Big Sky.
It was the second time in Sobolewski’s 13-year tenure at ISU that he’s won the award, with the other coming in 2011-12.
The Bengals also had two players named to all-conference teams, which were released Sunday.
Redshirt senior guard Dora Goles received her second-straight all-conference honor, being named to the first team after leading the Bengals with 12.9 points per game. Goles was a second-team all-conference selection last year.
Redshirt sophomore guard Diaba Konate received second-team honors, the first all-conference honors of her career.
Konate averaged 12.1 points per game, and ranked fourth in the conference in assists (3.9) and third in steals (2.3) per game.
Northern Colorado’s Alisha Davis was voted the conference MVP. Montana State’s Darian White and Idaho’s Beyonce Bea and Gabi Harrington joined Goles and Davis on the first team.