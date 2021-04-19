Idaho State's Tya Seth shot a 73 on the first day of the Big Sky Conference women's golf championships on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla, Oregon.
That puts Seth in a tie for second with four other golfers, two strokes behind Sacramento State's Corinne Viden, who shot 71,
Ainsley Snyder shot an 81, Tyler Erickson 82, Lindsey Lloyd 86 and Mackenzie Robins 100.
The Bengals shot a 322, putting them last of 11 teams in the tournament. Three teams - Montana, Montana State and Eastern Washington - are tied for eighth place, two shots ahead of ISU. Northern Arizona leads the tourney after Round 1 with a score of 296.