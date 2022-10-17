Xavier Guillory TD

Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory jogs into the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown reception during Saturday's game against Cal Poly.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Charlie Ragle ambled through the office door, in front of the podium and onto the chair behind it. He smiled at the laptop in front of him, which showed a Zoom call with ISU broadcaster Jerry Miller, who sat in his car, donning a fishing hat on this sunny Monday afternoon. Miller grinned back. Nobody quite knew why he was calling in from this remote location, but nobody asked questions either.

Ragle had done this many times before, but in some ways, so much was different about this scene. Idaho State’s head coach was ready to talk about a win, which he had never done. This program hadn’t won in more than a calendar year. Mostly, Ragle wanted to talk about what his group has to do to beat Northern Arizona this weekend, which would represent the Bengals’ first back-to-back wins in four years.

Raiden Hunter vertical shot

Idaho State running back Raiden Hunter looks to cut upfield during Saturday's game against Cal Poly.
Guillory ISU FB

Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory goes down after making a catch during Saturday's game against Cal Poly.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.