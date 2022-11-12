OGDEN, Utah — When the time comes for this Idaho State team to review this season, to say goodbyes and rehash what went wrong across these three dreadful months, the Bengals may gloss over this loss to No. 7 Weber State. It’s not that they didn’t care about the setback. It’s that, in ISU’s 45-7 loss Saturday afternoon, everything that has doomed this team in previous losses bubbled to the surface like water simmering on the stove: Turnovers. Injuries. Short fields for the defense.
For ISU, which drops to 1-9 overall ahead of its season finale next week, this loss looked like so many that preceded it. The Bengals crossed midfield just three times. They lost three turnovers. Two came from quarterback Sagan Gronauer, who started and threw two interceptions. One came from Hunter Hays, who fumbled on a blind-side sack and watched Garrett Beck scoop it up and take it back 66 yards for a touchdown. The Bengals’ defense played reasonably well early on, especially considering the short fields it was given, but that trend did not last.
ISU did score once, a touchdown pass from Gronauer to receiver Christian Fredericksen just before halftime, but outside of that, the Bengals’ offense languished. They totaled 230 yards. ISU gave the starting nod to Gronauer, hoping the change would produce something positive since Hays was banged up, but Gronauer’s numbers looked like this: 12-for-21 passing for 72 yards, one touchdown and two picks. Hays replaced him and hit on 2 of 5 passes for four yards, also rushing seven times for 49 yards, plus the scoop-and-score fumble.
However you present the numbers, though, the reality is this: They’re ugly.
“We've gotta be more productive on offense,” said ISU coach Charlie Ragle, who returned to coaching on the sideline after coaching last week’s game from upstairs, recovering from surgery. “I wish I could point to just one single thing, you know what I mean? But on this drive, it's this. On the next drive, it's something different. Not what we want to do.”
The Bengals haven’t done what they want on offense for several weeks now. In their last three games, all losses, they have totaled 20 points. They posted just three points last weekend in a loss to UC Davis. In their last home game, a loss to NAU, they registered 10 points.
Trying to identify the symptoms is like trying to catch raindrops falling from the sky. There’s too many to count. At times, their quarterback has turned it over. At others, their offensive line has allowed too much pressure. At still others, their receivers drop passes, or they can’t track down offline throws, or maybe something else entirely as this season from hell begins to end. Maybe next week a meteor will descend into Holt Arena to deflect a pass at the line of scrimmage.
Even then, ISU would need to make bigger changes to avoid meeting fates like these in years to come. In part, that’s why the Bengals enacted the plan Ragle shared at the beginning of the week, unleashing several young players who can retain their redshirts: Offensive lineman Isaiah Hullum, safety Jayden Bell, receiver Connor Maloney. In the second frame, Bell delivered a vicious hit on 6-foot-5 WSU tight end Hayden Meacham, but otherwise, none made much of an impact on the game.
But that’s not the point. The point is changes are coming to ISU’s program — “wide-sweeping changes,” Ragle said several weeks ago — and, barring a situation unlikelier than that meteor crashing through Holt Arena’s roof, that will almost certainly include roster transformation. The Bengals want to identify the younger pieces who could contribute down the road.
Charlie Ragle sat in the Moon Valley locker room, chatting with two seniors who sensed skept…
“We're trying to bring some added energy,” Ragle said, “and get some experience from these young guys and see what they can do as we build this thing into the future. That's what we gotta do. We've got to build this program up. We're trying to build a foundation, and we're going through growing pains right now. It's tough, and nobody likes it, but it's part of the process.”
The interesting thing is this: The process didn’t have to look like this. Injuries have turned a potent offense into mush. Starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal has been out since the second week of September. Hays missed two games. Wide receiver Jalen Johnson missed three. Running back Raiden Hunter has been out since Oct. 22. On defense, starting linemen Raemo Trevino and Tyler Gonzalez have missed almost the entire season, safety Quantraill Morris-Walker missed a game and, on Saturday, cornerback Jihad Brown exited with what appeared to be a leg/foot injury.
Who knows what ISU’s season looks like with those players in the fold, for better or worse, but that’s just it: The Bengals can only wonder. There’s not much else to do with a 1-9 record.
“It's hard to battle through when you're losing in a situation, a stretch that we have,” Ragle said, “and if you've been here a long time, unfortunately, you've lost a lot of football games. So that becomes an overwhelming burden. It's hard to fight through that. So it takes a very tough young man to continue to fight and battle through that. I thought the kids did that today. I thought they came out and they played hard.”
Maybe that’s all Ragle can ask of his team across these next seven days. Idaho State has one game left this season, a home rivalry matchup with No. 15 Idaho next Saturday, which will bring an end to this forgettable campaign. The Bengals are beat up. They are playing hard. Problem is, they’re still the ones in the turnover kitchen, cooking up mistakes they are not good enough to survive.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
