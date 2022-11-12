OGDEN, Utah — When the time comes for this Idaho State team to review this season, to say goodbyes and rehash what went wrong across these three dreadful months, the Bengals may gloss over this loss to No. 7 Weber State. It’s not that they didn’t care about the setback. It’s that, in ISU’s 45-7 loss Saturday afternoon, everything that has doomed this team in previous losses bubbled to the surface like water simmering on the stove: Turnovers. Injuries. Short fields for the defense.

For ISU, which drops to 1-9 overall ahead of its season finale next week, this loss looked like so many that preceded it. The Bengals crossed midfield just three times. They lost three turnovers. Two came from quarterback Sagan Gronauer, who started and threw two interceptions. One came from Hunter Hays, who fumbled on a blind-side sack and watched Garrett Beck scoop it up and take it back 66 yards for a touchdown. The Bengals’ defense played reasonably well early on, especially considering the short fields it was given, but that trend did not last.

Christian Fredericksen ISU FB

Idaho State receiver Christian Fredericksen hauls in a touchdown pass during Saturday's game against No. 7 Weber State.
Benji Omayebu ISU FB

Idaho State receiver Benji Omayebu cuts upfield during Saturday's game against No. 7 Weber State.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

