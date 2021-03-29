Idaho State track and field athletes Treyshon Malone and Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis were named the Big Sky male and female field Athletes of the Week on Monday.
Both athletes won their events at the 2021 Westmont Collegiate Classic and Adams-Klein Multis over the weekend.
Treyshon Malone
Malone set a new Idaho State record in winning the outdoor long jump on Saturday. Malone’s jump of 7.90 meters (25’11”) broke the all-time ISU record set by Dick Tullock in 1976.
The mark also put Malone in the Big Sky record book with the fourth-longest mark in the history of the conference.
Malone’s jump also ranks him No. 3 in the NCAA West Region and No. 4 in the entire NCAA.
This is Malone’s first athlete of the week award this season.
Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis
VanVleet Sturgis had a strong showing in the heptathlon at the Adams-Klein Multis. VanVleet-Sturgis finished fourth in the meet with a score of 4,969.
The mark is the best in the conference this season and also earns her national recognition. She's now ranked No. 14 in the NCAA West region and No. 17 in the entire NCAA.
This is VanVleet-Sturgis’ first athlete of the week award this season.