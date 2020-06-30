The Big Sky Conference announced the 2019-20 Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Tuesday morning. Idaho State soccer's Katie Hogarth and football's Dakota Wilson were among the athletes honored.
The Scholar-Athlete of the Year is an award that honors seniors who have excelled in the classroom and in their sport during their final year.
Hogarth led the conference in saves and finished with a 3.81 GPA in engineering.
Wilson started every game on the offensive line for ISU and finished with a 3.97 GPA in his health sciences major.
The 2020 list of honorees in the Big Sky includes Montana football's Dante Olson, the FCS ADA National Defensive Player of the Year and Buck Buchanan Award winner. In addition, three league Defensive Player of the Years, two Most Valuable Players, one Golden Boot winner, 11 all-conference performers and three All-Americans highlight this year's class.
The Big Sky's scholar-athletes earned a total of six CoSIDA Academic All-America and nine CoSIDA Academic All-District honors. Eleven of the scholar-athletes earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.9 or higher while four earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
To be eligible for this award, the student-athlete must have exhausted his or her intercollegiate athletic eligibility and/or be a member of the graduating class, earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 (on a 4.0 scale), been a participant in a Big Sky-sponsored sport, completed at least two years of intercollegiate competition at the institution, and been a letter winner.