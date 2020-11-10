Idaho State guard Dora Goles was named to the Big Sky Conference's preseason all-conference team for women's basketball, announced Tuesday morning.
The team was voted on by media members from around the conference.
Goles was a second-team all-conference selection last year after a season in which she averaged a team-high 12.7 points per game and shot 40.8% from 3-point range, second in the conference among qualifying players.
Goles' 69 3-pointers made were the most in a season in ISU history, and she also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game, with the latter number good for fourth in the conference.
"We are very proud of Dora and the steps she continues to take to being a great all-around player," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said in an ISU press release. "She is very deserving of this recognition."
It's the third-straight season the ISU women have placed a player on the preseason all-conference team, with Estefania Ors being honored last year and Grace Kenyon in 2018.
Northern Arizona forward Khiarica Rasheed was named the preseason MVP. Rasheed finished second in the conference in scoring last year with 16.5 points per game. She was also second in field-goal percentage at 48.9% and sixth in rebounding at 7.2 boards per game.
Idaho's Gina Marxen and Beyonce Bea, Montana State's Darian White and Northern Colorado's Alisha Davis rounded out the preseason all-conference team.
Eastern Washington guard Jacob Davison was the men's preseason MVP. Davison was a second-team all-conference selection a year ago after averaging 18.4 points per game, fourth in the league.
Davison and NAU's Cameron Shelton, who also picked up a first-team nod, are the only players in the Big Sky's top 10 in scoring a year ago to return to the conference this year.
Aside from Davison and Shelton, the men's all-conference team also featured Eastern Washington’s Kim Aiken Jr., Montana’s Michael Steadman, Montana State’s Jubrile Belo and Northern Colorado’s Bodie Hume.
It was the fourth-straight year without a preseason all-conference honoree for the Idaho State men. The last Bengal selected to the team was Ethan Telfair in 2016.