Lei Talamaivao gives off the vibe of an evangelist. Idaho State’s big defensive line coach –a former tackle on Utah’s vaunted defensive lines a decade ago – still appears as immovable as he did then.
Given that he looks like he could step out on the field at Holt Arena and take snaps for the Bengals, Talamaivao’s a bit of an awkward fit behind the flimsy table in ISU’s press-conference room.
He’ll talk about his defensive linemen all day, but when he talks about ISU’s philosophy, he goes to another level. His eyes get big. He nods his head along with the words, driving home the point, wanting you to understand the secret.
“It’s all technique. It all comes down to technique, to wanting to stop the run,” Talamaivao said. “The guys are great tacklers, they want to tackle. When you put that in their mind and help them see the value in that, it’s great. First thing we do almost every day is hit the sled.”
To play on Idaho State’s D-line, you’d better be bulked up, able to take up space, engage blockers and bring down backs. The Bengals want the first line of defense in their 3-4 to stop the run first.
“Oh, definitely. I think it’s more of a mental thing,” junior D-lineman Terrance Jones said. “Once you get down in the trenches, don’t get terrified, don’t get scared, just go out and play. When you get down in a three-point stance and look at the guy in front of you, do what you have to do. Put fear into his eyes.”
ISU gave up 2,036 rushing yards in 2019, the Bengals’ fewest allowed in a season since 2010.
With two starters back and plenty of experience this year, they have an even better chance of doing that this year.
T.J. Togiai and Kainoa Fuiava have combined to play in every game since 2018, when Fuiava transferred to Idaho State from BYU. Togiai’s streak goes back even farther, as he played in all 11 games in 2017 as well.
“It’s amazing, knowing that they’re older than me, been here way longer than I have,” Jones said. “Looking up to them and talking to them every single practice, talking to them about how to do certain things, it’s just amazing how much they’ve taught me about playing as a defensive lineman.”
Togiai, a hometown kid from Highland High School in Pocatello, and Fuiava, from Downey, California, have been crucial parts of Idaho State’s defense for years. With both now seniors, it’s their last chance to make an impact.
Fuiava led the defensive line with 4 1/2 tackles for loss in 2019, and Togiai had 2 1/2. Raemo Trevino played in 11 games as a rotation D-lineman a season ago, racking up 1 1/2 tackles for loss.
“It’s good for the young guys coming in to have that,” Talamaivao said. “It’s a young group, but they come in, they look up, they see guys like Kainoa and T.J. and Raemo that’s been there. Not only do they hear from me, they hear from guys that have that experience on the field.”
Trevino lost some weight, which will help him move from nose tackle to boundary end. Togiai, who can play both, will likely take the bulk of snaps at nose tackle this year.
With those three, Idaho State’s starting group is more or less set.
It’s behind them where things get a little murky.
Rasheed Williams is returning for a sixth year after obtaining a medical redshirt and entering a graduate program at ISU. He had 4 1/2 sacks as a freshman all the way back in 2015, but has battled injuries and has just one sack in 18 games spread over four years since.
Williams played in the last seven games in 2019 after recovering from yet another injury. If healthy, he could be an impact player. But it’s tough to count on that given he hasn’t shown it in five years.
The Idaho State Journal reported last week that junior defensive lineman Garrett Crane was opting out of the spring season, while redshirt junior Hunter Eborn put his name in the transfer portal.
Crane played in 11 games in 2019, with 18 total tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss. Eborn made an impact in eight games, recording 4 tackles for loss, second behind Fuiava among defensive linemen.
Jones has long been grouped with Crane and Eborn as juniors who have shown promise. With those two gone, the pressure ramps up on him even more.
“I’m getting better at using my hands more in the pass rush, and just getting better every day,” Jones said. “Coming to practice wanting to compete and work every day, have the mental toughness and the physicality for it.”
Will Vea, who redshirted in 2019, and D’Qua Lang, who starred locally at Century High School, are the young guys coming up behind Togiai at nose tackle.
Redshirt freshman Jake McGinnis, a two-time Idaho state wrestling champion at Gooding, played in four games in 2019. Along with returned missionary Jay Wadley, he could see time at defensive end.
“Will’s been here for two years, he’s coming along,” Talamaivao said. “Qua’s got some great attributes that you can’t teach as a coach. Same as Will, Will’s strong and Qua’s quick. ... The players make the coaches great. You don’t want to critique too much, you just want to lead them if they want to get better.”