Sean Carter, who is winding up his first year as Idaho State’s head women’s volleyball coach, is going to have to pull together a lot of new names and faces as he heads into his second season with the Bengals. ISU lost six seniors and two players — including Big Sky freshman of the year Emrie Satuala, to the transfer portal off last year’s team that finished 13-17 overall, and 5-11, good for an eighth place finish in the Big Sky.
But the way Carter looks at it, he and his staff are getting the opportunity to rebuild with their own materials.
“I forget who said it — maybe it was (former NFL Coach) Bill Parcells, who said, ‘If you want me to cook the meal, then let me buy the ingredients,'" Carter said. "So we’re getting into some of that.”
Carter and his staff – which includes former Bengal setter Andri Dewey, who replaced Haylie Keck as an assistant after last season – have been all over the country “shopping” for the right ingredients. They were able to bring in six players at mid-year, and they are participating in the spring exhibition season. So far this spring the Bengals have played matches with the College of Southern Idaho, Utah Valley, Salt Lake Community College, Westminster and Utah State-Eastern – to mixed results.
“I felt great after the match with CSI here at home, and not so great after Utah Valley, but sometimes it’s good to have eyes opened for some of the players and have kind of a reality check,” Carter said. “But the things we’re working on and spending time on, we’re getting better at. I have to remind our players that all these things we had errors on and we weren’t great at, we really haven’t been spending the time on. We’re going to get good at the things we practice.”
The NCAA doesn’t allow volleyball coaches to work with their players during the summer, so Carter, his wife and assistant Chelsea Scott, and Keck had to install their new system in the few weeks between when practice began in early August and the season started at the end of the month. The Bengals actually had a pretty successful non-conference run, finishing 6-3 and beating eventual Mountain West champion UNLV.
ISU struggled down the stretch, however, losing their last five matches against conference opponents. They did manage to squeeze into the conference tournament for the first time in five years, but they lost to Northern Colorado in the first round.
When the season ended, seniors Sidney Firth, Dani Devlin, Taylor Burnham, Rachael Warren and Kennedee Tracy exhausted their eligibility, and Satuala and Mackenzie Berger transferred. Satuala, who transferred to the University of Utah, was a significant loss, but Carter believes he may have successfully recruited an even better replacement in incoming freshman Jaydin Watt from Southern California.
Watt isn’t quite as tall as the 6-1 Satuala, but Carter believes she’s as athletic, and maybe does some things better than the departed all-conference middle blocker.
“It’s a bummer to lose the freshman of the year in the league, but if Jaydin has as good a year as we hope her to have, then we’ll say Chelsea (Scott) successfully predicted someone that could be even better,” Carter said.
Watt will be joined in the fall by junior college transfer Brinley Smith, a 6-1 outside hitter from Central Wyoming Community College.
“I think she was one of the best outside hitters in junior college,” Carter said. “We tried to recruit her at Wichita State, but she wanted to stay closer to home (Tooele, Utah). I think she’s a humongous get for us. She had really good numbers at the level she was playing at, and we’re hoping that will transfer into being a really good Big Sky volleyball player.”
Two other true freshmen will also join the Bengals in the fall: Dani Cronford, 5-8 outside hitter, and Chloe Heimlicker, a libero, both from Colorado.
Already joining the Bengal roster at mid-year: Lauren Mena, a 5-10 setter who transferred from Utah Tech; Kait White, a 6-1 middle blocker from the College of Southern Idaho; Reagan Fernandez, a 5-11 middle blocker from George Fox College; Lily Liekweg, a veteran starter at libero from Wichita State; Sophia Anderson, 5-11 outside hitter from Utah State-Eastern and Skyline High School in Idaho Falls; and Lucy Perez, a true freshman who graduated in December from Mountainview High School in Orem, Utah.
They join experienced returners Meline Robarge, Jamie Streit, Sadie Bluth and Marci Richins, all outside hitters; libero Asiah Sopoaga and her twin sister Aliyah, a setter.
With so many new names and faces, Carter says he “has no idea” how the 2023 version of the Bengals will fare. He believes there is still a gap in athleticism between the Bengals and the better teams in the Big Sky Conference, but he and his staff are working hard on fundamentals to overcome that gap.
“I’m very open in telling that to our players – look, there is a gap between a lot of you guys as athletes compared to other teams in our league,” Carter said. “So we’re focusing on other things that are within our control... Serving, passing, and defense is what we’re trying to hang our hat on. I think there was a gap last year, but we were very competitive in a lot of matches. That’s where we’re trying to keep our focus – we’re not that far off.”
Carter and his staff are also hoping to close that athleticism gap in the next two recruiting classes. ISU already has a verbal commitment from one 2024 recruit, and Carter is eagerly pursuing another rising senior who he believes could be a program changer.
“I think southeast Idaho will be really excited if we can nab this person,” Carter said. “She would certainly immediately put us in the game with the level of athlete we are seeking at a certain position. We have another visit coming up and then we’ll be bringing in one more position at some point. Of these five kids or so that we’re recruiting, if we can land two or three of them, I’ll be really excited.”
Carter has noted the number of southeastern Idaho volleyball players who have gone on to successful careers at other Big Sky Conference schools, and he’s determined to put up more of a fight to keep the best players home.
“That’s one of the bigger eye opening things for me is how good the talent is in southeastern Idaho, and certainly out to Boise,” Carter said. “…I’m really hopeful we can get some really talented in-state kids to build a program around.”
Carter is direct in his approach with the local talent.
“I’m not one to beat around the bush,” he said. “Pocatello is not for everybody. If you want shiny, super fancy, new-looking cool stuff, that’s coming. I think our department is going the right way. Certainly you see that with the renovations and all the things that are happening.
"But kids are going to have to believe in the vision that we are setting for the program. And us telling them, ‘Look, I think you can be a first-team all-conference player.’ ”
And how is that being received by Idaho recruits?
“We think well,” Carter said. “For some of the really talented kids, we’re not allowed to talk to them until June 15, but we’re certainly letting the coaches know. If they want to be the hometown hero, we are certainly the right school for a kid from up to Idaho Falls or Rexburg,”
Carter and his staff have not limited their recruiting efforts to eastern Idaho. “We’re doing really well in Colorado, we’re doing really well in Phoenix… Southern California has been way better than I ever expected,” he said. “I feel like we’re attracting the same kind of person that’s in the community, which I think is cool.”
Carter has set a more challenging non-conference schedule for next season, with non-conference road matchups against Boise State, South Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Wyoming and St. Mary’s. He’s also scheduled three home non-conference matches so far, with a single match against UC-Davis, and a tournament at Reed Gym featuring Gonzaga and Utah Valley. He’s hoping to add a fourth school to that tournament by next fall.
“If we can throw hotel rooms at people and some cash, we’ll be able to get teams to come here,” Carter said, “If we can keep fundraising and getting support from the community. I think it’s important that we have some home (non-conference) matches. I think we have a great home crowd and that’s how we’re going to build on that excitement.”
Carter is not shy about laying out his goals for the Bengal program.
“We’re talking about winning a championship,” he said. “And that’s starting now. Whether that’s going to happen next year, or in five, I’m convinced we can win a championship and we’re gonna’…. And when we do finally win, it’s something that everyone’s going to be proud of.”
Brad Bugger has been following athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
