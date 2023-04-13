IMG_9502 2.jpg

Idaho State volleyball coach Sean Carter talks to players at Reed Gym last August.

 Jon Match/ISU Media Relations

Sean Carter, who is winding up his first year as Idaho State’s head women’s volleyball coach, is going to have to pull together a lot of new names and faces as he heads into his second season with the Bengals. ISU lost six seniors and two players — including Big Sky freshman of the year Emrie Satuala, to the transfer portal off last year’s team that finished 13-17 overall, and 5-11, good for an eighth place finish in the Big Sky.

But the way Carter looks at it, he and his staff are getting the opportunity to rebuild with their own materials.

Andri Dewey ISU VB

Idaho State's Andri Dewey, now an assistant coach, makes a set during a match last season.
 

