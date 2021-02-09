When Jon Newlee left the Idaho State women’s basketball head coaching job in April 2008, he was the all-time winningest coach in Bengals history.
In his place, ISU hired an unproven assistant from UC Riverside, Seton Sobolewski, who had never been a head coach at any level.
Nobody could have guessed that they would both still be in the same jobs 12 years later. In fact, it’s become a favorite conundrum among people who follow Big Sky Conference women’s basketball — why haven’t Newlee and Sobolewski left for better jobs?
As they prepare to face off this weekend in two more high-stakes games between the Bengals and the Vandals, it’s worth revisiting just how much their resumes stand out.
Newlee, who inherited a 4-25 team at Idaho, has led the Vandals to two regular-season conference titles (2014, 2019) and three conference tournament titles and NCAA tournament appearances (2013, 2014, 2016).
Sobolewski did inherit a successful program after Newlee left, but he’s been able to keep it going. The Bengals won a Big Sky regular-season and tournament title in 2012.
With a win over Northwest Nazarene last week, ISU clinched its ninth winning season in 13 years under Sobolewski.
At some schools, that wouldn’t be a notable level of success. At Idaho and Idaho State, though, it’s even more impressive given the struggles of the schools’ other teams, particularly in the other marquee sports of football and men’s basketball.
As noted above, the schools’ women’s basketball teams have combined for seven conference titles (regular-season and tournament) since Newlee took over at Idaho and Sobolewski replaced him at ISU.
In football and men’s basketball?
Zero.
The winning percentages for the teams are similarly lopsided, as seen in the sidebar.
It’s no secret that Pocatello and Moscow are tough places to recruit and tough places to build excitement for a program, in any sport. But while other teams have floundered, how have ISU and U of I women’s basketball stayed consistent?
“Honestly, it’s the coaches,” said Colter Nuanez, founder of Skyline Sports and Big Sky guru.
Nuanez called Newlee the best recruiter in the Big Sky. At Idaho State, he recruited the second-leading scorer in Big Sky history, Natalie Doma. At Idaho, he recruited the only girl ahead of Doma on the list, Mikayla Ferenz.
“To me it felt like they just knew how to recruit the absolute best players possible for their size,” said Colton Clark, who covers Idaho sports for the Lewiston Tribune. “And once they got some success, those kinds of recruits are lining up.”
Sobolewski’s also relied on recruiting hidden gems to make up for the built-in challenges at a place like Idaho State.
Like Newlee, who recruited Doma out of British Columbia, he’s gone international, with current stars like Estefania Ors and Diaba Konate out of Spain and France, respectively.
He’s mined junior colleges for talent like Apiphany Woods and Dora Goles, who actually fits both criteria.
”In 13 years, Seton has never had a Division-I transfer, at least not that I can remember,” ISU radio announcer Mark Liptak said, “but he’s done extremely well from the junior college ranks. He looks at different places, and he’s able to come up with kids who can play.”
On the court, they’ve leaned on different methods. Newlee was one of the first coaches to embrace the 3-point revolution. Four of his Idaho teams — and remember, the Vandals have only been back in the Big Sky for six full seasons — rank among the top seven in conference history in 3-pointers made.
Meanwhile, Liptak can remember Sobolewski’s first ISU practice all the way back in 2008 starting with a half-hour of defensive drills. That’s been Idaho State’s forte since Sobolewski took over, and the Bengals led the conference in scoring defense three years in a row before Idaho took the crown last year as Newlee adopted his strategy to his personnel.
But regardless of the method, both coaches have lifted their schools to success that’s been hard to come by — and are revitalizing the in-state rivalry with it.
Idaho hasn’t been back in the Big Sky for very long — even shorter for football — but the Battle of the Domes has yet to regain the cachet that many other rivalries in the conference have.
”Good lord, that’s been a long time,” Brian Marceau, who produces the “Tubs at the Club” podcast about Idaho athletics, said when asked when the last time an Idaho-ISU game had relevancy like these upcoming women’s basketball games. “You’d probably have to go back to the 1990’s.”
When Montana and Montana State play in football or basketball, for example, it’s a big deal to those schools — but the result is very often also relevant to the conference as a whole.
With most of their teams struggling, it’s been a long time since the Bengals and Vandals have had anything close to that on the line when they face off — except in women’s basketball.
In 2014-15, Idaho’s first year back in the Big Sky, the Bengals beat the Vandals by 21 in Newlee’s first game back against ISU. In the regular-season conference finale, Idaho returned the favor with a 24-point win, but still didn’t make the conference tournament, which at that time was only taking eight teams.
The next year, Newlee got his revenge as Idaho beat ISU 67-55 in the conference title game. In a memorable rant afterwards, he savaged Idaho State fans who taunted him and his players during the game.
”All I did was win there, and leave there, and they’re still bitter about eight years later,” Newlee said. “I moved on, I’m a Vandal, man.”
Last year, Idaho swept the Bengals, including a 66-51 win in the Big Sky semifinals right before the tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s the kind of juice that makes a rivalry relevant in the Big Sky, and with Idaho State 10-0 in conference and Idaho right behind at 10-2 — more success for the consistently successful — they’re set to write a new chapter with the series this weekend.
“When you look at it, at both Idaho and Idaho State, women’s basketball is basically the flagship athletic program for the university,” Liptak said. “Those two programs have had the most success. ... Seton and Jon are competitors, they want to win.”
The first game tips off at 6 p.m. MST Thursday in Moscow, with the second Saturday at noon.