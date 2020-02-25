POCATELLO — It all comes down to this weekend.
At the Big Sky Conference indoor track championships this weekend, all the workouts, the progression and the months spent on indoor tracks will come to a head with a three-day rush of running, jumping and throwing at Holt Arena.
And the Idaho State Bengals hope to be peaking at the right time heading into their biggest home meet in four years. The last time ISU hosted the indoor championships was in 2016.
"I feel like we're all waiting for this meet to give it our all," high jumper Ginger Nelson said. "People have been progressively PR'ing and getting stronger, they're progressively doing better at the things that they've been working on."
Big Sky track is ultra-competitive, particularly when all the schools get together for the championship meets, which means that margins can swing based on small advantages.
The Bengals think they have one in Holt Arena and its unique banked, wooden track.
"Our facility is unique," head coach Hillary Merkley said. "No other place has a wood track like we do. When it comes to championships, our kids are familiar with running on the wood. There have been a few teams throughout the year that have come to check it out. ... Our kids are used to running on it. They know what to expect, and I think that is an advantage."
That familiarity ups the stakes even more for Idaho State's athletes, who know this might be as good a shot as they'll get to place highly at a conference championship meet, both individually and as a team.
"You know students will be here, you know other athletes will come and watch, so there's pressure and expectations, especially if you've been successful in the past," sprinter Tanner Conner said. "People come expecting you to do well, which puts pressure on, but it also makes it way more exciting and way more deserving when you do win."
There's always uncertainty surrounding meets of this size, but generally speaking, a top-half finish — fifth or better in the 11-team conference — would be a success for the ISU women.
The men might have the depth to place a spot or two higher than that.
"It looks like the women, right now, will be middle of the pack in the conference," Merkley said. "Things can go one way or another way a little bit at a time for any team. Some team sneaks ahead of another team, it bumps points there and maybe boosts our points. But the women were looking about middle and our men are looking toward the top part of the pack, assuming that everybody does what they're supposed to do."
The Bengals should have some individual stars as well, led by Treyshon Malone, who was just named the conference's male track athlete of the week after winning the 60-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles and long jump at the Big Sky Tuner meet last weekend in Bozeman, Montana.
Malone was the individual MVP at last year's Big Sky outdoor championships, scoring the most points of any male athlete.
Going into this weekend's indoor championships, Malone boasts the Big Sky's top marks in the long jump and the 200 meters, and is second in the 60 meters, fifth in the 60-meter hurdles and seventh in the 400.
He'll likely compete in all of those events except the 400 — although he might run on ISU's 4x400-meter relay team — and is set up for another big meet.
"The guy can do anything," Merkley said. "He wants to represent himself well, he wants to do well for himself, but he wants to make a name for Idaho State University, and he's definitely doing that. I think he's one of the best athletes to ever come through the program."
On the men's side, Idaho State has plenty of other athletes who'll compete for podium spots. Seth Jarus comes into the meet ranked second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.
Conner is second in the 60-meter hurdles — an event he won at this meet a year ago — and fifth in the 60-meter dash.
"I feel pretty good," Conner said. "I was out for two or three weeks because of a hamstring, but I came back and ran our last home meet and felt really good. ... I feel fast, feel strong, feel rejuvenated and fresh."
High jumpers Adam Elorrieta and Owen Mitchell are tied for the second-best mark in the conference coming in, and Cal Duke is third in the 400 meters.
ISU's strengths on the women's side are a little different, with more talent concentrated in the multis and distance events.
Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis is the favorite in the pentathlon and ranks second in the high jump.
Her sister Brianna VanVleet is ranked fourth in the pentathlon.
"Those two looked great in practice the last few days, and are feeling good," Merkley said. "They're excited. They got a little competitive with each other this morning at a high jump practice, so they're having fun. They're definitely ones to watch on the women's side."
Distance runner Molly Olsen is the other ISU woman leading the pack heading into championships, as she has the best Big Sky time in the 3,000 meters. Olsen is ranked fifth in the mile as well.
Pole vaulter Brooke Anger has won every meet she's competed at this year and is ranked third in the conference, and the Bengals also have some depth in the 5,000 meters, with Laura Alicke, Haven Lambrite and Mya McKown ranking fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, going in.