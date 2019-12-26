A late injury to Estefania Ors clouded a non-conference schedule that saw the Idaho State women's basketball team start strong, look competitive for long periods against three Power 5 teams, and then taper off towards the holidays.
With the Bengals (4-5) starting their Big Sky Conference schedule on Saturday with a trip to in-state rival Idaho, here's a look back at the best and worst of their nine-game non-conference slate.
Best Performance - Team
Although they took a fringe top 25 team, Arizona State, to overtime on Dec. 8, the Bengals' best performance of the season came nearly a month before that, when they dominated Seattle 73-48 at Reed Gym on Nov. 11.
The Redhawks are a middling Western Athletic Conference team, but the comprehensive nature of ISU's win made it stand out, as the Bengals dominated at every spot on the court, including the sidelines.
Head coach Seton Sobolewski put together the perfect game plan to frustrate Seattle star Kamira Sanders, and the Bengals held the senior to eight points on 2-of-13 shooting.
That mark, coming between two 30-point outings for Sanders, would be her worst of the season if not for a six-point stinker against Washington on Nov. 23.
With that taken care of — Idaho State held the Redhawks to 25.4% shooting overall — the Bengals showed off their offensive depth.
Thirteen ISU players played in the game, with 10 scoring. Montana Oltrogge came off the bench to lead the team with 19 points, Ors had a double-double with 13 and 10 rebounds, and the Bengals shot over 40% from both the field and the 3-point line.
It was an early glimpse into the potential of this Idaho State team, and the win only looks better in retrospect — Seattle has played four other Big Sky opponents since, with much closer margins.
The Redhawks lost to Northern Arizona by eight, Idaho by six in double overtime and preseason conference favorite Montana State by 12, and beat Sacramento State by four in their recent Big Sky matchup on Dec. 6.
With that context, a 25-point win looks rightly impressive for Idaho State.
Worst Performance - Team
Things turned unsightly at points in losses to both Oklahoma State and Duke, but Idaho State went into those games outmatched, and the Bengals should be proud of their effort in road losses.
In their 69-61 loss on Dec. 19 against Utah State, however, the Bengals can use no such excuses.
The Aggies are a bottom-dwelling Mountain West Conference team, beating the aforementioned Seattle squad by seven early in the season and losing to Utah Valley, another team Idaho State blew out.
Nevertheless, in Idaho State's final non-conference game, USU stormed back from a double-digit, third-quarter deficit, outscoring the Bengals by 12 points in the fourth quarter for a big comeback win.
As their lead evaporated behind a flurry of missed shots — Idaho State shot 38.5% from the field and, worse, 33.3% from the free-throw line in the second half — the problems the Bengals faced with Ors out became more and more glaring.
Best Performance - Player
Dora Goles becoming a rich man's Stephen Curry for a week or two was the season's best individual subplot.
After starting the season slowly from behind the arc — including an 0-for-5 night that hurt the Bengals against Oklahoma State — it was a though a switch suddenly flipped for the Croatian point guard.
She made 5 of 6 triples against Utah Valley, and 5 of 7 in the next game against Arizona State.
As her confidence increased, so did her range, as Goles started pulling up in transition, off the dribble, and from way outside the men's line — sometimes all three at once. It didn't matter — they all went in.
Cal Baptist made a concerted effort to run her off her spots in the next game after Arizona State, limiting her volume, but she still made 2 of 4 against the Lancers before crashing back to Earth with a 2-of-10 showing against Utah State.
Worst Performance - Player
As a sophomore, Callie Bourne looked like she was taking a big step forward and was capable of taking Ors' role as the primary scorer — right up until the Utah State game, when she took just six shots, scoring four points with five rebounds and one assist.
Sobolewski prefers a balanced team, and Idaho State has traditionally been just that, but every team still needs a player to look to in tight moments.
Bourne was growing into that role with some scintillating performances — 20 points against Montana Tech, double-doubles against Utah Valley and Cal Baptist — even before Ors went down, which made her game against Utah State all the more disappointing.
With Ors out and Goles missing, Bourne couldn't take over as the Bengals' lead evaporated.
It's a tough standard to hold any player to, but with her early-season performances, Bourne had reached a level of importance to the team that all but requires her to not have off nights, and that one came at the worst time.
Revelation
Blame recency bias for taking this away from Bourne — the rugged guard had been truly spectacular before the Utah State game — but that performance allowed freshman guard Tomekia Whitman to slip just ahead of her for the biggest revelation of the season.
After playing a consistent 15-18 minutes off the bench early in the season — except for at Duke, when she played 29 and recorded career highs of 12 points and 10 rebounds — Whitman gained enough of Sobolewski's trust to take Ors' vacant spot in the starting lineup.
It appears that's been the right choice. Whitman went for 12 and 10 again against Cal Baptist, then obliterated her career-high with 20 points to lead the Bengals against Utah State.
From the beginning of the season, Whitman has been an all-action ball of energy, flying in for offensive rebounds while her length and athleticism cause trouble on the defensive end.
The Utah State game — and the growing craft, touch and confidence she showed on offense despite the disappointing loss — shot her ceiling into the stratosphere, and she now looks like a potential future all-Big Sky player, especially given the frightening pace of her development thus far.
If Ors is out long-term, as expected, a lot will fall on Whitman's shoulders, and so far she's proven up to the task.
Apologies to Bourne, as well as Oltrogge, adapting well to her off-the-bench role, Goles' shooting, and Diaba Konate, already one of the most devastating defensive players in the Big Sky Conference.
Disappointment
The tragedy of Ors' still-undiagnosed injury, suffered on an innocent-looking collision in overtime against Arizona State, is, of course, how it will affect Idaho State as a team — and it certainly has the potential to reshape the Big Sky race.
But it also cut short a wonderfully efficient and attention-grabbing individual season.
At the time of the injury, Ors was second on the Bengals in scoring and rebounding and leading the team in assists.
With her increased offensive responsibility, she was showing off her full offensive skillset, ballhandling in the pick-and-roll, running around screens, spotting up off the ball and posting up smaller players — and doing it all smoothly in the flow of the offense.
It was, frankly, a joy to watch, and her masterful start had Ors looking like she would easily justify her preseason all-Big Sky nod. Although she'd received postseason recognition in each of her first three seasons, she'd never been the leading star on her own team, or one of the widely-accepted top-level stars in the Big Sky.
That all looked like it was going to change this year. Then it was all taken away, and that, more than any non-conference wins or losses, has truly been the biggest disappointment of the early season for Idaho State.