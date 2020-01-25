Treyshon Malone and the women's high jumpers highlighted Idaho State's performance Friday at the MSU Dual Meet Invitational at Montana State University.
Malone finished first in the 60-meter dash and long jump, while taking second in the 400.
The senior clocked a 6.91 to win the 60 by 0.02 seconds and notched a leap of 7.65 meters (25 feet, 1.25 inches) to win the long jump — beating the second-place finisher by nearly three feet.
Idaho State swept the top three in the high jump, led by Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis' winning jump of 1.68 meters (5 feet, 6 inches). Ginger Nelson and Brianna VanVleet finished tied for second.
Brooke Anger won the pole vault with a first-place mark of 3.91 meters (12 feet, 10 inches), and Madison Cicierski's 17 meters (55 feet, 9.25 inches) in the weight throw rounded out the winners for Idaho State.
The Bengals track and field teams compete again Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the University of Washington Invitational.