Treyshon Malone won three events to lead Idaho State on Friday at the Big Sky Tuner in Bozeman, Montana.
Malone won the 60-meter dash in 6.76 seconds, the 60-meter hurdles in 8.11 and the long jump with a mark of 24 feet, 1 inch. His winning time in the 60-meter hurdles was 0.01 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Teammates Tanner Conner and Cory Mullanix joined Malone on the 60-meter podium in second and third, respectively. Caleb Brown finished fourth.
Other ISU men that won events Friday were Kodee Vining in the 200 meters (22.31 seconds), Cal Duke in the 400 (50.12), and the 4x400-meter relay team of Adam Elorrieta, Markos Huerta, Tyler Johnson and Duke.
The ISU women were led by top-two podium finishes in the 200, 400 and pole vault.
Olivia Holmes and Michaela Didericksen finished first and second, respectively, in the 200, with Holmes running a 25.63 and Didericksen finishing in 25.95.
Indi Gallagher won the 400 in 58.16, with teammate Ashley Hutchinson taking second in 1:00.83.
Brooke Anger (12-6) and Louise Lallement (12-0) finished first and second, respectively in the pole vault.
Also winning Friday for ISU was Molly Olsen in the mile (5:07.78), Madison Cicierski in the weight throw (54-5.5) and the 4x400-meter relay team of Holmes, Brianna VanVleet, Gallagher and Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis.
Up next:
ISU hosts the Big Sky Conference indoor championships from Feb. 27-29 at Holt Arena.