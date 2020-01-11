Treyshon Malone re-broke ISU’s all-time men’s indoor long jump record Saturday, the final day of the 2020 Snake River Open at Holt Arena.
Malone’s jump kicked off the second day of the meet, which saw multiple records and wins as the Idaho State track and field team showed off its strength.
Men’s meet
On his first jump of the day, Malone jumped a record 7.82 meters (25 feet, 8 inches). The jump broke the previous school record that Malone set last season. The mark not only cemented him in the ISU record book but also ranks Malone fourth all-time in the event in the Big Sky Conference. Because of the mark, Malone is currently ranked No. 1 in the conference and No. 4 in NCAA Division I track and field.
Not to outdo himself, Malone also went on to win every other event he participated in at the meet. In the 200 meters, Malone won with a time of 21.83. In the 60-meter dash, Malone set a new personal record with a time of 6.76 seconds, narrowly missing Michael Dean’s school record of 6.74 seconds.
ISU jumper Seth Jarus also had a strong day in the long jump. The senior set a new Idaho State personal-best mark of 7.41 meters (24 feet, 3.75 inches). The jump earns him a place in the ISU record book at fourth all-time, passing Dan Lai, who has held the No. 4 spot since 2002.
The men’s heptathlon concluded Saturday with ISU heptathlete Cory Mullanix earning a third-place finish. On Saturday, Mullanix won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.66 seconds. Mullanix finished with a point total of 4573, setting a new personal record in the event.
The Bengal men swept the top four spots in the 400 meters. In his first meet for the Bengals, freshman Cal Duke ran a personal-best time of 49.54 seconds to win the event. The time puts him at No. 2 in the conference standings. He was followed by Kodee Vining, who finished the race in 49.85 seconds, moving him to No. 3 in the conference.
Markos Huerta came in next for the Bengals, running the 400 in 50.02 seconds, moving him to No. 4 in the conference, and ISU freshman Adam Elorrieta finished fourth running a time of 50.59, which ranks him No. 5 in the conference standings.
The distance events saw an amazing comeback performance by Idaho State senior Joe Petty. During the men’s mile final, Petty battled back and forth with the runners from Weber State and with a final strong kick in the last lap, Petty broke away from the group and won the event. His time of 4:23.77 was just one hundredth of a second off tying his personal best
Jesse Allen showed his strength in the 3,000 meters. After battling back and forth with the distance runners from Weber State, Allen made a kick on the final laps and was able to pass four other runners and finish with an 8:32.61 fourth-place finish.
Idaho State freshman Dylan Mannion made a splash for the Bengal men in the 800 meters. Mannion made a huge kick on the last lap to beat out teammate Petty and finish second with a personal-best time of 2:02.46. Petty came in next with a time of 2:06.28
In the 60-meters hurdles, Duke came through again finishing in second place with a personal-best 8.73 seconds, just barely edging out senior sprinter Tyler Johnson who finished in 8.74 seconds.
In the preliminaries of the hurdles, Tanner Conner recorded the fastest time of 8.11 seconds, but declined to participate in the finals of the event.
The men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Kodee Vining, Elorrieta, Duke and Huerta won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:24.92. The other Idaho State relay team of Johnson, Antonio Chavez, Bryce Balenseifen and D’Artangnan Kilgore finished third running a time of 3:30.82 seconds. Balenseifen and Kilgore showed their strength when they participated in the relay just minutes after running the 3,000 meters.
ISU had a huge day in the field events that started with Malone’s record performance.
In his first meet for the Bengals, Idaho State high jumper Owen Mitchell won the high jump, tying his personal-best mark of 2.03 meters (6 feet, 8 inches).
The triple jump saw two ISU newcomers take first and second place. Freshman Kobee Gunter won the event with a personal-best mark of 13.65 meters (44 feet, 9.5 inches). He was followed by Chase Gardom who came in second with a personal-best 13.25 meters (43 feet, 5.75 inches).
In the throws, ISU Junior Keegan Luker set a new personal best in the shot put en route to a second-place finish. Luker threw a personal-best 15.37 meters (50 feet, 5.25 inches).
Day 2 was a big day for Luker who also set a new personal best in the weight throw for a second-place finish. Luker threw a distance of 15.35 meters (50 feet, 4.5 inches).
Women’s meet
Day 2 of the women’s meet saw both track and field returners and newcomers show off their skills and net new personal records and wins.
The 60-meter dash saw the addition of a new sprinter to the Idaho State women’s team. Freshman Indi Gallagher finished third with a personal-best time of 7.91 seconds. Gallagher would go on to set a personal record in the 200 meters, finishing in second place with a time of 26.04.
In the 400, Bengal returner Olivia Holmes and freshman Ashley Hutchinson secured the second- and third-place spots. Holmes finished the event with a time of 57.75 and Hutchinson came in just behind her with a personal-best time of 1:00.34.
In the 800, the Bengal women took three out of the top four spots. Molly Olsen won the event running a time of 2:20.4. She was followed by freshman Madi Kenyon who ran a personal-best time of 2:24.54. Haven Lambrite finished just behind them in fourth place running a personal-best time of 2:29.21.
After the 800, Olsen returned to the track to compete in the 3,000. After a tough race, she finished in second place with a time of 10:08.27, a full 20 seconds in front of the third-place finisher from Carrol College.
In the mile, ISU junior Laura Alicke ran a personal-best time of 5:23.84 to finish fifth in the event. The mark puts her at No. 4 in the conference in the event.
Brianna VanVleet had a strong Day 2 for ISU, starting with the 60-meter hurdles. VanVleet finished second in the event running a time of 9.03 seconds.
VanVleet continued that momentum into the triple jump. On her fifth attempt of the day, VanVleet jumped a distance of 11.62 meters (38 feet, 1.5 inches) cementing her win.
The high jump saw a return to the field for Idaho State high jumper Ginger Nelson. Nelson finished second in the event with a height of 1.65 meters (5 feet, 5 inches). The high jump competition also saw newcomer Kapri Orton finish fifth with a personal-best jump of 1.60 meters (5 feet, 3 inches).
Continuing their strong field day, the Bengals finished first and second in the pole vault. Returning Vaulter Brooke Anger won the event setting a new personal-best height of 3.80 meters (12 feet, 5.5 inches). The mark puts her at No. 2 in the conference in the event.
Finishing second was ISU newcomer Louise Lallement with an Idaho State personal-best vault of 13.55 meters (11 feet, 7.75 inches). The mark ranks her fourth in the Big Sky Conference.
In the throwing events, ISU junior Alyssa Gorrell finished second in the shot put with a throw of 13.16 meters (43 feet, 2.25 inches).
In the weight throw, Madison Cicierski earned a second-place finish with a throw of 16.10 meters (52 feet, 10 inches). She was followed by Kylie Greenwell who finished fourth with a mark of 15.19 meters (49 feet, 10 inches).
Looking ahead
Next week, the Bengals are home again hosting the second annual Stacy Dragila Invite on Friday, Jan. 17 in Holt Arena.