POCATELLO -- When Emma Bordenkecher was growing up in Lake Elsinore, California, she would drive 90 minutes one way to watch college softball stars at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City.
Now, years later, Bordenkecher, an Idaho State infielder, will have a chance to play in the Mary Nutter when the Bengals travel to California to take part in the prestigious tournament later this week.
ISU plays Oregon State and San Diego State on Thursday before facing Oregon and Long Beach State on Friday.
"It was a big dream of mine to get out there and be able to play on that stage and that field," Bordenkecher said. "So I'm really looking forward to that."
For evidence of the Mary Nutter Classic's influence and exalted standing in the world of collegiate softball, look no further than the teams that are slated to attend.
The top four teams in the most recent USA Today/NFCA coaches poll — in order, Washington, Oklahoma, UCLA and Arizona — will all be there. So will No. 8 Florida and four other teams in the top 25, including ISU's third opponent, No. 21 Oregon.
Idaho State is the only Big Sky Conference team competing.
And, oh yeah, the United States national team that will play this summer at the Tokyo Olympics will also be there, playing a four-game tuneup schedule against collegiate competition.
"It's going to be fun to be in that tournament with the teams that are there," ISU head coach Cristal Brown said. "For them to be playing at the same tournament as (the national) team — in a year in which the Olympics are going to be taking place — is a pretty special thing for them. So that excites me as well."
The tournament is named after Mary Nutter, a two-time All-American softball player in the 1970s who became a successful coach at Pittsburg State after her playing career.
It was first played in 2004.
"I keep hearing them talk about being little girls and the Mary Nutter tournament, and I'm like, how old am I?" Brown laughed.
Idaho State has started the season on a bit of a down note, going 3-9 so far.
The Bengals salvaged a win at the UC Riverside tournament by beating the hosts on Sunday in the final of their five games there, but then dropped a doubleheader to San Diego on Monday. Incidentally, the Toreros will also be at the Mary Nutter Classic.
ISU has struggled offensively, scoring more than four runs in two out of 12 games thus far.
But if there's one thing to wake up a struggling team, it might be playing on what will be the week's biggest stage in college softball.
"It's a huge tournament with really, really good competition," senior pitcher Kelsea Sweeney said. "You hear about it when you're younger and all that stuff. We've never had a chance to go to that, so I think that will be a really cool tournament for us to be in."