Idaho State never led and fell 82-76 on Saturday at Portland State.
The Bengals (6-10, 3-4 Big Sky Conference) shot 50% from 3-point range, but gave up 52 points in the paint, went 9 of 17 from the free-throw line and committed 18 turnovers en route to their fourth loss in five games.
"We shot it well enough, we just turned it over too much and didn't convert from the free-throw line," Idaho State coach Ryan Looney said in a postgame radio interview.
Portland State (9-10, 3-4) led by as many as 14 points and poured in 27 points off of ISU's turnovers. The Vikings made 48.5% of their shots, buoyed by going 53.8% on 2-pointers. They're the first team this season to score 80 points or more against Idaho State.
ISU made a late push after trailing 71-61 with 6 minutes, 22 seconds remaining. Chier Maker, Malik porter and Tarik Cool combined for a 9-5 Bengals run to get ISU within 76-70 at the 2:41 mark.
After three Portland State free throws pushed it back to 79-70, ISU scored the next six points to make it 79-76 with under a half-minute to play.
But Holland Woods made three free throws in the closing seconds — ISU also committed its final turnover — to close out the victory.
"There's always been a sense where, if we just keep battling possession by possession, we can get ourselves back in it," Looney said. "I felt like if a couple things went different the last four minutes there, we could've had a chance to win that game."
Cool's layup to make it 79-76 marked the first time Portland State's lead was smaller than five points since there was 18:13 left in the game, when a Sal Nuhu dunk broke a 44-44 tie and sparked a 14-0 PSU run. ISU missed eight shots in a row during that stretch, unraveling what was a tight game at halftime — PSU led 40-38 at the break.
Idaho State chipped away and got within five points when Maker drained a 3 at the 4:59 mark to cap a run that featured the senior scoring 15 points in a row for the Bengals.
Maker scored 17 of his game-high 22 points after halftime.
ISU won the rebounding battle 42-38 and pulled down a season-high 21 offensive rebounds.
"We're playing hard, had 21 offensive rebounds in the game, that's pretty amazing," Looney said. "We're not too far away. We're going to get there."
Jared Stutzman went 5 for 5 from the field — 4 for 4 from 3 — to add 16 points. He also had a career-high five assists. Cool had 14 points and Porter added a double-double of 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.
Markus Golder led Portland State with 18 points. Woods had 12 points and seven assists. Former Bengal Alonzo Walker added 11 points.
Up next:
Idaho State hosts conference-leading Montana on Thursday at Reed Gym.
PORTLAND STATE 82, IDAHO STATE 76
Idaho State 38 38 — 76
Portland State 40 42 — 82
ISU — Smellie 6, Cool 14, Udengwu 8, Maker 22, Stutzman 16, Porter 10.
PSU — Nuhu 9, Golder 18, Woods 12, Burke 5, Walker 11, Goolsby 10, Greeley 8, Hamrick 9.