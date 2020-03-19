Idaho State head soccer coach Debs Brereton has announced the hiring of new assistant coach Sam Etherington.
“I am very excited that Sam has joined our staff,” Brereton said. “Sam is an outstanding up-and-coming coach dedicated to the coaching profession. Her knowledge of the game and commitment to excellence will align very well with our Bengal roar. She has five years of head coach experience, which will be very beneficial to our program.”
The native of Newcastle, England, comes to Idaho State from Louisiana College, an NCAA Division III school where she had served as the head women’s soccer coach since 2015. She began her tenure with the best recorded start to a season (3-0-0) in program history.
Etherington also emphasizes academics as she was awarded the United Soccer Coaches “Team Academic Award” for maintaining a team GPA over a 3.0 every year since 2015. During this time the program also produced one Scholar All-Region player, two American Southwest Conference Distinguished Scholar Athletes, and 32 Academic all-conference Honorees.
She was selected as Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Co-Advisor and has been responsible for implementing various student-athlete engagements throughout athletics, including the annual athletic department talent show, Operation Christmas Child Project, and NCAA Division III Week activities. Along with this, she was also selected to be the athletic department representative for Louisiana College 2020 Vision Strategic Plan, working closely with the school’s athletic director and director of compliance.
“I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Etherington said. “I want to thank Debs for believing in me and giving me the chance to not only assist her, but learn from her. I also want to thank (assistant coaches) Tristen (Spooner) and Savannah (Rose) for making me feel part of the Bengal soccer family from the very beginning and helping make the transition seamless. A lot of factors have to fall into place when making a move and this just seemed like a no-brainer. I believe this is just the beginning of a very successful period in Idaho State soccer history and I can’t wait to be part of it.”
Beginning in 2015, Etherington was part of the Louisiana Olympic Development Program (ODP) staff. In July 2016, she coached the 1999 Girls to the 2016 final at South Region Camp in Montevallo, Alabama. During this camp, five Louisiana 99G players were named in the South Region Pool. The following summer, in 2017, she coached the 2000 Girls to the South Region Camp final, where three players were named to the final South Region Pool.
In 2019, Etherington was selected as a West Region and South Region Coach for the ODP, attending regional selection events in both Portland, Oregon, and Montevallo. During these camps she evaluated and nominated players for the region pools, where players could then be selected for National Pool.
Prior to her time at Louisiana College, Etherington served as a graduate assistant at the University of Dubuque from 2013-15. There, she helped assist the program to an Iowa Conference regular-season and postseason championship. The program also made an NCAA Tournament appearance on its way to setting new school records for wins (16), consecutive wins (six), home wins (10), fewest goals allowed (18) and shutouts (10).
Before her stint at Dubuque, Etherington put together an impressive coaching resume as she served as a student assistant coach at Nicholls State University and assistant coach at E.D. White Catholic High School in Thibodaux, Louisiana, for the 2012-2013 season.
As a four-year student-athlete at Nicholls State University, Etherington made 66 starts, scoring five goals with 11 assists for 21 career points. Etherington was also named MVP for her junior and senior seasons, in addition to being named team captain her senior year.
Etherington was also a two-time conference champion at Gateshead College in Gateshead, England, as well as 5v5 national champion before her career at Nicholls State. Most recently, Etherington was named to the Gateshead College Athletic Hall of Fame. Etherington played club soccer for Newcastle United Women’s Football Club who competed in the FA Northern Premier League.
Etherington graduated from Nicholls State University in 2013 with a B.S. in health sciences, and earned her M.A. in communications from the University of Dubuque in 2015.
In August 2015, Etherington was named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) “30 under 30” program. Picked from over 500 applicants, Etherington will be part of a yearlong mentorship program created to support and grow America’s next generation of coaches. She currently holds her USSF C License, F.A. Level One, NSCAA Advanced National Diploma, and NSCAA Goalkeeping Level 2 License.
“Sam will bring a different dynamic to our staff that will elevate our ability to serve the players,” Brereton said. “Her hiring completes our staff and we are now looking forward to getting her immersed with the team this spring and start preparations for our 2020 season and beyond.”