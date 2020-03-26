ROOT SPORTS is bringing the classics to you beginning in April.
Beginning April 4, ROOT SPORTS will air a total of 30 classic Big Sky Conference football games throughout the month. From memorable editions of the Brawl of the Wild to game-winning thrillers, there’s a lot of Big Sky football action coming up on ROOT SPORTS.
The first classic airing on April 4 at 2:30 p.m. MDT is Montana at Eastern Washington from Sept. 29, 2012. The Eagles trailed the Grizzlies 26-17 with 2:19 to go in the game. Two-time Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and current Canadian Football League player Vernon Adams connected with Brandon Kaufman on a 30-yard touchdown pass, followed by Adams finding Ashton Clark for the game-winning 20-yard touchdown pass with 53 seconds left in the game to lift the Eagles to victory.
One Idaho State game is scheduled to be broadcast: the Bengals' 2016 game at Montana. It's scheduled to show April 14 at 1 p.m.
Other featured games include Montana’s 1995 FCS championship and Eastern Washington’s 2010 FCS title.
More information about classic Big Sky football games on the upcoming ROOT SPORTS schedule is available at ROOTSPORTS.com.