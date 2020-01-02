After nearly three weeks, the Idaho State women's basketball team returns to Reed Gym on Saturday for its first home Big Sky Conference game of the season, with the Bengals hosting Sacramento State.
Just two games into the conference schedule, it's already an intriguing matchup for Idaho State as teams start to jockey for position in a crowded Big Sky race.
The Bengals salvaged a split on a two-game road trip to start conference play, beating Eastern Washington 67-47 on Monday after a 62-56 loss to Idaho in their conference opener on Dec. 28.
The Eastern Washington win snapped a four-game losing streak, raised the Bengals' overall record to 5-6, and was their first win since senior guard Estefania Ors suffered a season-ending knee injury against Arizona State on Dec. 8.
"I don't know exactly what I expected," head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "I was hoping that we would play hard, and keep working on figuring it out, post-Estefi."
ISU led 37-16 at halftime against Eastern Washington and coasted from there.
"As a group, against Eastern, our chemistry was so much better," Sobolewski said. "Just the understanding of what we needed to do, where we needed to get the ball, what shots we're looking for. Our group shot selection got a lot better."
Despite their sub-.500 record, the Bengals are near the top of the Big Sky Conference in just about every meaningful statistical category.
Sobolewski's team leads the conference in field-goal percentage, is second in scoring margin, 3-point shooting percentage, rebounding margin and assists, and is third in scoring defense, blocks and turnover margin.
In fact, the one real weakness for the Bengals so far has been at the free-throw line. Just 11 games into the season, they're already facing a free-throw deficit of nearly 100, with opponents getting 252 chances at the charity stripe to their 154.
Add in the fact that their opponents have shot 73% from the line to ISU's 68.2%, and the Bengals have been outscored by over seven points per game, on average, at the free-throw line.
ISU commits 21.2 fouls per game, 332nd-most out of 348 Division-I teams.
That issue cost ISU the Idaho game, as the Bengals outrebounded the Vandals and shot a higher percentage from the field. Turnovers were almost even — ISU had three more — but Idaho State shot just 7 of 14 from the free-throw line to Idaho's 16 of 22, a nine-point differential in a six-point game.
"We've got to get our hands off (on defense), we have to slide our feet better, we have to help better," Sobolewski said. "We're still just a little bit too physical. Or, we're a little bit late to places that we need to be, so now we're fouling because we're late."
Sacramento State, despite being just 2-9 on the season, has a chance to trouble ISU at home on Saturday.
After being blown out in their conference opener by Montana State, 85-48, on Dec. 28, the Hornets nearly beat Montana on Monday, eventually falling 64-60.
That continued a streak of close losses to start the season for Bunky Harkleroad's team. In addition to the Montana loss, the Hornets also have losses of two points (at UC Davis in double overtime), four points (at Seattle), five points (at San Francisco) and six points (at San Jose State) on their resume.
Sacramento State likes to play a frantic, high-scoring style of play, characterized by a lot of defensive pressure and a lot of 3-pointers.
The Hornets' game plan is easily deduced from their conference ranks, as they currently lead the Big Sky in steals, turnover margin, offensive rebounding and 3-pointers made per game — the latter because, despite shooting 25% from beyond the arc, easily the worst percentage in the conference, they've attempted 392 3s in 11 games. That's 107 more than Idaho, the second most-prolific team, and nearly 200 more than Idaho State, which has thrown up 195 3-pointers.
Senior Hornets forward Kennedy Nicholas was a preseason all-Big Sky pick after averaging a double-double a season ago. She's back at it, if not quite as prolific, averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds so far in 2019-20.
Senior guard Gabi Bade leads Sac State with 13.5 points per game, and Summer Menke is also in double figures at 11.3. Nevada transfer Camariah King scored 18 points on six 3-pointers against Montana.
"They have some talented players," Sobolewski said. "Gabi Bade used to play point guard, now they have her off the ball a little bit. ... They have one of the best bigs in the Big Sky. (Nicholas) isn't playing at her best yet, but she's a double-double. She's got some good basketball coming up, I think."
ORS UPDATE
Sobolewski confirmed after Thursday's practice that Ors, ISU's lone senior and a preseason all-Big Sky selection, will miss the remainder of the season with a torn posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and bone contusions in her left knee.
"It sucks, to have an injury and not be able to play," Ors said. "I can't be sad, I need to be there for my team, and even though I'm not playing, I need to be there for them on the bench, hype them up. ... I'm kind of like a sixth coach now."
The good news for Ors is two-fold — the injury, unlike the more-common ACL tear, doesn't require surgery, and she'll be eligible to apply for a medical hardship, which would give her another year of eligibility and allow her to return to the court next season.
"Now, I'm pretty positive," Ors said. "I just have to do rehab and get strong, so I'm able to return and play. I feel like I'm going to return stronger than ever."
Ors, a former Big Sky freshman of the year and reserve of the year, was having a typically steady season when she went down, averaging 11.3 points and a career-high 4.7 rebounds per game, as well as leading the Bengals with 3.9 assists per game.
Even with a bulky brace on her knee, she put on a shooting exhibition for a few minutes on a side basket at ISU's practice Thursday, swishing several 3-pointers in row while jumping off and landing on her right leg only.
MOORE STEPS UP
Junior forward Delaney Moore broke out with a season-high 14 points and six rebounds against Eastern Washington, shooting 6 for 8 from the field.
Her previous season-high was six points.
"I just look to be the best I can be for my team. ... It's whatever my role is, game-to-game," Moore said. "We shared the ball a lot (against Eastern Washington), so it just happened that I was in the right spot at the right time, finished my shots, and that's what it came down to."
The 6-foot post player carried over the confidence into Thursday's practice, as she made a series of nice moves in a late scrimmage period and looks to be moving with more decisiveness, as well as finishing better around the basket.
With Ors out, Moore is the player on ISU's roster who had the most experience (by minutes played) coming into the season, and a surge from her coming off the bench would be big for the Bengals as Sobolewski looks for solutions in Ors' absence.
"At first, it's hard not to have (Ors), and we were used to having her in the rotation, so it was adjusting, who's going to fill those spots and who's going to make those shots that she normally does," Moore said. "The more that I can finish better will help, scoring-wise, for us, but other than that, just stay true to who we are."
MEN WITH MOMENTUM
The Idaho State men's team, meanwhile, won its first two conference games at home over the weekend, beating Idaho and preseason conference favorite Eastern Washington.
Sobolewski shared his thoughts on a Bengals team that's generating more excitement than an ISU men's team has in a while.
"It's fun, it's awesome," Sobolewski said. "I'm really happy for them. It generates a lot of excitement around here. It'd be great if they built some momentum and could go with it. It's hard to do, but I think, you beat the projected No. 1 team in the conference, that has to give you some momentum, some enthusiasm. I hope they can keep it rolling. It just makes everything else around here more fun."