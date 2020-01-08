POCATELLO — In recent years, a weekend in which the Idaho State women's basketball team faced Southern Utah and Northern Arizona would have meant two easy wins for the Bengals.
In the three seasons from 2015-16 to 2017-18, the Thunderbirds and Lumberjacks finished in the bottom three of the Big Sky Conference every season.
That streak was finally broken last year, when Southern Utah was the second-worst team in the conference but Northern Arizona finished eighth, one spot above the bottom three.
Over those four years, Idaho State lost to SUU and NAU three times in 15 games — twice to Northern Arizona, in January 2016 and February 2019, and once to Southern Utah, in January 2018.
But Bengals head coach Seton Sobolewski struck a note of caution when previewing this weekend's games, and, given the improvement both opponents have shown so far this season, justifiably so.
"I would absolutely agree (that both teams are better than they were last year)," Sobolewski said. "Southern Utah has matured, gotten older, gotten a few new players to help them."
ISU (6-6, 2-1 BigSky) travels to Southern Utah to face the Thunderbirds on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before returning to Reed Gym to host Northern Arizona at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The travel is bad enough — "we have to play in Cedar (City), drive six hours on the bus, drive six hours back, and get one quick practice in before we have Northern Arizona," Sobolewski said — but Southern Utah and Northern Arizona present unique challenges this year.
The Thunderbirds have the Big Sky's overall leading scorer in point guard Rebecca Cardenas who is averaging 17.8 points per game, three points better than anyone else in the conference.
"She's continued to improve every year," Sobolewski said. "I remember when she was was a freshman and couldn't even shoot a 3. You'd back way off of her. ... She improved her shooting and now she can shoot the 3 well enough that you have to get out there. If she gets hot, then everything can go in."
Northern Arizona's Khiarica Rasheed is second to Cardenas with 14.8 points per game, and first in scoring in conference play only with 69 points in three games (23 ppg).
More important is the success that the two teams have had early in the season. Both are 1-2 in conference, but all four of their losses have come against Montana and Montana State, which are a combined 7-1 in the Big Sky (the Bobcats were the preseason conference favorite).
In head coach Tracy Sanders' second season, Southern Utah is 7-5 overall, one win away from matching its total of eight wins from last season, and 6-0 at home, which makes the matchup against the T-Birds a particularly plausible stumbling block for ISU.
"Southern Utah has a really good fast break," Sobolewski said. "They have all these really small, quick players that are hard to stay in front of. They drive and kick and put you in situations that are really difficult to guard."
Cardenas, a point guard listed at 5-foot-5 who's one of the most fun players to watch in the Big Sky, is supported by Harley Hansen (12.5 ppg) and Shalyn Fano (9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds).
The Thunderbirds are a generally well-rounded team, but they're last in the Big Sky in field-goal percentage defense, as well as defensive rebounds per game.
Northern Arizona, meanwhile, thrives on creating mismatches, with Rasheed as the focal point.
"They play small," Sobolewski said. "Rasheed is their (center). So all five players can dribble, pass and shoot. Rasheed is also a really good post-up player, so if you're switching screens or you get a bad matchup, she'll post you up."
Nina Radford, a transfer from UC Santa Barbara, is right behind Rasheed at 13.1 ppg, and Jacey Bailey averages 11.8.
"I think Nina Radford is really good," Sobolewski said. "She's shooting over 40% from 3 and she's tall, 6-foot, so she's going to be a really tough matchup."
The Lumberjacks (4-8, 1-2) are fourth in the Big Sky in offense — they're top-three in field-goal, free-throw and 3-point percentage — but dead last in defense with 78 points per game allowed.
After this two-game stretch, ISU plays Big Sky doormat Weber State before getting into maybe the toughest part of its schedule, as the Bengals' next game post-Weber is against defending conference tournament champion Portland State at home. After that, they'll embark on the dreaded road trip to Montana to play both Montana and Montana State.