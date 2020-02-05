POCATELLO — A new quarterback, a surprise FBS dropdown and 16 additions to the roster — it was a busy National Signing Day for Idaho State football on Wednesday.
The day started with the announcement of Highland High School safety Jayden Bell at 8:04 a.m. It didn't end until the announcement of California high school tight end — and 3-star recruit per 247Sports — Maika Heck at 4:52 p.m.
In between, ISU announced the signing of 14 other players, bringing the Bengals' total number of class-of-2020 commitments to 24.
ISU signed nine recruits in December, but one — offensive lineman Daniel Caloca — was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent and signed with UNLV.
ISU also adds returning missionaries David Rowe, Connor Stanford and Bryon Leckington, who signed in 2017.
"I'm kind of fired up about that," head coach Rob Phenicie said at Wednesday's press conference. "The coaches did a great job of identifying players, sticking within our needs, what we needed to do to get the team better. We're excited about the class."
The biggest name that was announced Wednesday was former Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, who announced his commitment to ISU in early January and was on campus shortly after.
Vander Waal is expected to be the frontrunner for ISU's starting quarterback position this year.
"We were looking for a quarterback with some experience, specifically some Division-I experience," Phenicie said. "He possesses the mindset that we need, the skills, and it's going to be exciting to watch him progress."
Vander Waal has been the subject of speculation and hype since his transfer, but the Bengals also announced a previously-unknown FBS dropdown on Wednesday, getting a commitment from former Oregon State tight end Isaiah Smalls.
Smalls, a 3-star recruit per 247Sports coming out of high school in Los Angeles, played in 12 games for the Beavers as a freshman in 2018, with eight catches for 118 yards.
He redshirted in 2019, playing in one game, and entered his name in the transfer portal in December. He'll be on campus this summer and will compete to fill the hole left by the departure of senior tight end Austin Campbell.
"We've been on him since December, since he got in the portal," Phenicie said. "(Cornerbacks coach) Kam Yancy, with his connections at Oregon State, got that done. ... He was either going to go to junior college or transfer here, so he signed with us."
Beyond those two, the story of the day was Idaho State moving aggressively to fill needs.
The Bengals announced a whopping six defensive back commits on Wednesday, including several of the most impressive recruits in the class.
Junior college transfer cornerbacks Jayden Dawson, from Mt. San Jacinto College, and Cam Davis, from Sacramento City College, are expected to compete for jobs right away after the entire starting secondary departed. Dawson had offers from UNLV and Western Illinois.
"When I was at a coaches' convention in January, I had a couple coaches, more than one, come up to me and say, 'Hey, you signed the Dawson kid, didn't you?'" Phenicie said. "They were like, wow, that's a good get. Any time guys are talking about that, that's a good thing."
Josh Alford, a cornerback from California high school powerhouse St. John Bosco, was also highly recruited, with offers at one point from Rutgers and Howard. Bell, whose father Troy played at Idaho State, and Braden Cureton, from Rocky Mountain High in Meridian, also had other Big Sky Conference schools after them.
"We offered Jayden (Bell) way back early, and we let the recruiting play out," Phenicie said. "We didn't pressure him. We said we're always going to be here for you. He went through the whole process and looked at everybody. There were two schools in this conference that offered him, and we got him."
Bell, along with Tiloi Nawahine, who played next to Cureton in the Rocky Mountain secondary, will serve two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Idaho State.
Linebacker Jake Piscione joined Cureton and Nawahine as former Rocky Mountain players to sign with ISU on Wednesday.
The Bengals also added linebacker Keaton Horn from Mountain View High in Meridian and wide receiver Christian Fredericksen from Rigby, giving them six commits from south and east Idaho on National Signing Day and 10 total in the class.
"We're doing a good job. We're kind of building a wall around the area, and that's what we want to do," Phenicie said. "My line to these kids is, we want to build Idaho State football with state-of-Idaho kids, and that's what we're working on."
The other area of need ISU addressed Wednesday was the offensive line, which lost four multi-year senior starters after the 2019 season.
Massive junior college transfer Sam Tapia (6-foot-7, 315 pounds), from Southwestern College, will join early-period signee Tyler Clemons in competing for starting spots right away.
"You sign mid-year junior college players with the intent of not sitting them," Phenicie said. "You're not bringing them in to sit, you're not bringing them in to slow-cook. These guys are going to be microwaved. Tapia at tackle, Dawson at corner. Cam Davis, the other corner. Obviously Vander Waal. These guys, they're expected to come in and hit the ground running."
Idaho State also signed a high school O-lineman, Jack O'Connor, from Pleasant Grove High School in Rancho Murieta, California. He'll be on a more developmental track.
"The thing with him is, he's a big, long body," Phenicie said. "We needed some length on our offensive line. We have a lot of centers and guards, we needed some length at our offensive line. We need tackles."
The Bengals also announced the signing of quarterback Hunter Hays from Cody, Wyoming, who'll join the team as a preferred walk-on. Hays is the son of former Bengal defensive end Josh Hays, who's in the ISU Hall of Fame.
R.J. Owens, 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker from Corona, will move to running back for ISU.
"When we watched his film back in the spring, (offensive coordinator) Mike (Ferriter) told me, 'Look at this guy and tell me what he is,'" Phenicie said. "Sometimes you have to project them into a different position. You look at him like, well, he's not quite a linebacker. There were four clips in his film of him playing running back. ... There was one of him running the wildcat formation. I said, well, he's not a quarterback. Mike goes, no, but look at him. And we both go, running back."
Heck was announced after Phenicie's press conference, but the big tight end (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) from Stockton, California, was another good get, with offers on the table from San Diego and Morehead State.
Phenicie didn't rule out one or two more additions later in the signing period, but said the Bengals were "primarily done" and already moving on to recruiting the class of 2021.
Idaho State National Signing Day commits
QB Tyler Vander Waal
6'4", 214 pounds
Elk Grove, CA (Wyoming)
DB Jayden Bell
6'2", 195 pounds
Pocatello, ID (Highland HS)
DB Jayden Dawson
5'11", 170 pounds
Menifee, CA (Mt. San Jacinto JC)
DB Cam Davis
6'0", 175 pounds
Sacramento, CA (Sacramento City College)
RB R.J. Owens
6'0", 210 pounds
Corona, CA (Corona HS)
OL Jack O'Connor
6'7", 240 pounds
Elk Grove, CA (Pleasant Grove HS)
DL Jake Piscione
6'2", 225 pounds
Meridian, ID (Rocky Mountain HS)
LB Keaton Horn
6'2", 215 pounds
Meridian, ID (Mountain View HS)
DB Josh Alford
5'10", 175 pounds
Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS)
DB Tiloi Nawahine
6'1", 185 pounds
Meridian, ID (Rocky Mountain HS)
QB Hunter Hays
6'3", 185 pounds
Cody, WY (Cody HS)
TE Maika Heck
6'4", 220 pounds
Stockton, CA (St. Mary's HS)
DB Braden Cureton
5'11", 195 pounds
Meridian, ID (Rocky Mountain HS)
OL Sam Tapia
6'7", 315 pounds
Chula Vista, CA (Southwestern College)
TE Isaiah Smalls
6'4", 235 pounds
Los Angeles, CA (Oregon State)
WR Christian Fredericksen
6'3", 190 pounds
Rigby, ID (Rigby HS)