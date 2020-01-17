The Idaho State men's and women's track teams combine to win 11 events Friday in the Stacy Dragila Open at Holt Arena.
Olivia Holmes led the way with two wins, claiming the 200-meter dash in 25.59 seconds and winning the 400 in 58.51. ISU swept the top four spots in the women's 400.
Molly Olsen added to the win total with a victory in the mile, beating the field in 4 minutes, 58.54 seconds — 5.47 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Laura Alicke won the 3,000 meters (10:20.94), Brooke Anger finished first in the pole vault (12 feet, 9 1/2 inches) and Brianna VanVleet capped the women's victories with the long jump (17-10.75).
The men's team won five events. Treyshon Malone won the 60-meter dash in 6.9 seconds, Tanner Conner won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.95 seconds, Joe Petty smoked the field in the 3,000 (8:48.39), Tyler Valenzuela won the pole vault (15-3) and Seth Jarus took first in the triple jump (47-7.25).
The ISU track teams are back in action Jan. 25 at the MSU Dual Invite 1 in Bozeman, Montana.