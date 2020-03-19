POCATELLO — In some ways, the ending was perfect.
It was the win Idaho State had been waiting for.
And while the Bengals never had a chance to create full-blown March magic, they had their March Madness moment before the real madness derailed the rest.
As the sports realm and the rest of the world collectively process the unprecedented state of affairs COVID-19 has caused, it’s fair to ponder what this ISU team could have accomplished.
A mini-run through the Big Sky Conference tournament? A Cinderella sprint to the title game? Or would it all have flamed out the next day?
“We had a lot of momentum. ... We were feeling confident,” Bengals guard Austin Smellie said. “I guess it was nice to end with a win, but it kind of just sucked, because we felt like we could’ve won even more games.”
ISU’s first-round conference tournament win against Northern Arizona provided a landmark victory for the program and a snapshot of ISU’s season, all in one.
The landmark: ISU’s first postseason win since 2009, snapping the longest active drought in the Big Sky. It was a surprise for those who only watched ISU from afar, but not so much for those who paid close attention.
The Bengals showed their potential early, beating Air Force behind Tarik Cool’s 41 points in the second game of the season. They never quite got back to that level, only giving fans glimpses of what they could be with a few wins scattered among many more losses that could have gone either way.
It has to be, it was thought, only a matter of time until they break through again.
So when the No. 11 seed Bengals upset No. 6 Northern Arizona 64-62 in the conference tournament, it was fair for reactions to be “I knew they could do it” rather than “I can’t believe it.”
“It just felt good getting a win,” ISU post Malik Porter said. “We felt positive about, we could beat NAU. ... We felt like we could beat them.”
With that comes the season-long snapshot the NAU game provided: ISU finding itself in yet another close game.
That was the theme all season long for the Bengals, who couldn’t seem to come through in do-or-die situations. Missed free throws, failed block-outs, turnovers and defensive lapses in clutch situations — ISU had them all.
But when it mattered most, ISU finally executed. Smellie made two free throws to give the Bengals a three-point lead with 6.2 seconds left, then ISU fouled to eliminate NAU’s chance to tie the game with a 3 and rebounded the Lumberjacks’ missed free throw. When the buzzer blared, the Bengals exhaled a season’s worth of held breath.
It was ISU’s first one-possession win since beating Idaho by two points in December.
“It took all the way until March to come out on the right side of one of those,” first-year ISU coach Ryan Looney said. “Happy that we did, but disappointed that we didn’t get another opportunity to do it again.”
The oh-so gratifying, yet agonizing moment leaves the Bengals — like so many other college basketball teams — in a permanent state of “what if” until next season.
No. 3 Montana awaited in the tournament quarterfinals, but the Big Sky canceled the remainder of the tournament before ISU got the chance to repeat its performance.
Win that one, and last-place Idaho State was officially on a magical run.
Lose it, and there might be different sentiments on a season that so badly needed to end on a positive note.
That’s why the ending fits for the Bengals. Now, one win largely overshadows an 8-22 record, restores fans’ faith in Looney — maybe Looney’s faith in himself — and gives them the renewed sense of hope they constantly crave.
A few wins in March can change everything.
In this case, maybe one win did the trick.