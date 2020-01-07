Idaho State University’s new Bengal logo has been recognized as one of the best of 2019 and of the last decade by Chris Creamer’s sportslogos.net.
Idaho State’s new logo earned eighth place in the website’s 2019 Creamer Awards as one of the top-10 best primary logos. The Bengal logo was also rated 38th on the website’s list of the best logos of the 2010s. The list includes both collegiate and professional sports team logos.
“We are very honored to be ranked in the top-10 best primary logos list,” said Ginny Lawrimore, ISU’s director of brand management and trademark licensing. “We’ve spent a considerable amount of time and effort to make sure that our new Bengal head accurately represents the fierceness, resoluteness and pride of being a Bengal.”
The new Bengal logo was implemented last August as part of Idaho State’s rebranding and marketing campaign. The Bengal head logo is a main element of the university’s new brand identity standards, along with a new university mark. The logo was created by Mitchell+Palmer, a Boise-based marketing agency. Mitchell+Palmer’s creative team held a number of listening sessions and focus groups with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community before developing the logo. An Idaho State alumnus working at Mitchell+Palmer supervised the creation of the logo.
“It was important for our student-athletes to have a visual element that reflected our drive and ferocity,” ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said. “The Bengal head has been incredibly well-received, resulting in a huge demand for gear, and breathing more pride and excitement into the fan experience. Most rewarding to me is that student-athletes love it. They are enthusiastic about the logo and feel it is more representative of their competitive spirit.”