POCATELLO — New head softball coach Cristal Brown came to Idaho State with one mission in the fall — bring back the intensity after three straight losing seasons.
So far, it's been mission accomplished.
"I thought she was very intense, and I think that's what we needed for this team," senior outfielder Emma Bordenkecher said. "We kind of lacked that a little bit with our other coach (Candi Letts), and for a little bit we just fell into a lull. I think it's really nice and it's a good change of pace."
The Bengals started their season over the weekend with a 2-3 mark over five games in Sacramento, California. They'll play in four more invitational tournaments before opening their Big Sky Conference schedule on March 21 at Portland State.
It's a season that will be defined by Brown's attempted culture change as she tries to restore ISU to its glory days of the mid-2010s.
The Bengals won back-to-back-to-back Big Sky regular-season crowns from 2013-2015 under Julie Wright. Letts came in the next year and led ISU to another winning season before the team cratered with three straight years below .500.
After the Bengals went 20-27 in 2019, it was announced in June that Letts would not be returning.
To replace her, ISU turned to Brown, who jumped straight to Division I after eight successful seasons as the head coach at Division-III Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington.
So far, she's preached discipline, organization and intensity.
"At this point, we've been doing it long enough that we know what our expectations are for our softball teams," Brown said. "So it's helping them to understand that's what we're going to create, that's where we're headed. You have to be on that ship, and we're going to hold them accountable to that, and then they have to make a decision on whether or not they want to pursue that with us, and they really have."
That's translated into more tightly-run practices, important for the Bengals over the winter as they tried to get stuff done while practicing inside.
"I think there's always a really good purpose with our time," senior pitcher Kelsea Sweeney said. "Everything is very organized, so when we come to practice, we show up, we know exactly what we're doing. We get to work really hard, and then leave and know that we did a really good job that day. So I think the organization of practice and the high energy is definitely different, and way better."
On the field, the Bengals have to replace a lot of talent. Three of ISU's four all-Big Sky honorees from a year ago are gone, with shortstop Aubrey Creekmore (second team) and second baseman Haley Harrison (honorable mention) exhausting their eligibility and pitcher Autumn Pease (second team, also co-Freshman of the Year) transferring to Minnesota.
The good news for Brown is that her one all-conference returner, Bordenkecher, was one of the top bats in the conference a year ago, hitting .371 with team-highs in hits (55), doubles (12), home runs (8) and RBIs (34), while also stealing 12 bases in 13 attempts.
"(I've been focusing) more on my mental side," Bordenkecher said. "I think that it's been really important for me to try to stay level-headed. I tend to get a little upset or frustrated at myself. I think that it's really important to just stay level and just try to stay in my mind, and not let everything else affect how I'm feeling or what I want to do."
Other important returners on the offensive side include infielders Jayden DeMoss and Frankie Tago, as well as catcher Shayna Dahlen. All three started at least 40 games a year ago.
Shortstop Kelsey Breer, who started 92 straight games over her freshman and sophomore years, also returns after redshirting with an ACL tear in 2019.
Brown is also excited about her freshman class, which should help the level of competition among the squad.
"We've got some great freshmen that are going to be starting from the get-go," Brown said. "Right now, we've got more ability than we do spots on a lineup card. That's a good problem to have as a coach. Some of that will weed itself out when you start to compete."
In the circle, Sweeney will prop up a thin rotation. The senior had a 4.70 ERA in 21 appearances (13 starts) a year ago, throwing 76 innings. She'll get more than that in 2020.
"I'm just really working on locating pitches and hitting spots really well, so that when the time comes, it's a lot easier to hit spots consistently," Sweeney said.
Sophomore Mailee Newman is the pitcher with the next-most experience on the team, throwing 22 innings in 10 appearances a year ago.
"Kelsea Sweeney is going to be huge in the circle for us," Brown said. "We expect to put a lot of innings on her arm."
The Bengals will get a chance to see where they stand early. Starting Friday, they'll play five games in three days at the UC Riverside tournament, followed by a doubleheader against San Diego the day after.
"I want us to go out and, (from the) first pitch, compete," Brown said. "I think that a softball season too often comes back to you wishing that you had just given a little bit more on one specific pitch. ... I don't want to take any pitch off."