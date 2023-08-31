Now it’s for real.
All the spring work, the conditioning drills, weight lifting, 7-on-7 scrimmages and the two-a-days in fall camp all point towards Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego as Idaho State and new head coach Cody Hawkins take on the Aztecs out of the Mountain West Conference who were picked for fourth in the league in the pre-season poll. It’s the beginning of the most difficult FCS schedule in the nation for the Bengals.
The two clubs met last year and San Diego State won handily 38-7 scoring 38 straight points. They’d finish the year at 7-6. This will be the third meeting overall between the programs with SDSU also winning in 2004.
The Aztecs have already played a game this year getting by Ohio University 20-13 last Saturday. The Bobcats, one of the favorites to win the MAC conference, gave the Aztecs everything they could handle and actually led until late in the second quarter. SDSU struggled at times offensively but were able to score 10 fourth quarter points to provide enough cushion to win the opener.
Quarterback Jalen Mayden threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Mark Redman in the game. Defensively linebacker Cody Moon, the transfer from New Mexico had a terrific game with 12 tackles, a pass break up and a quarterback hurry as the Aztecs recorded two sacks, three tackles for losses and three interceptions.
Hawkins watched the game Saturday and then reviewed the video and he was asked about his impressions of the Aztecs.
“San Diego State is always everybody’s least favorite team to play. San Diego State is going to try to run it right down our throats for sixty minutes. I know for those guys they’d love to score more than 20 points. They’re going to try to score a lot of points but they’re going to try to do it their way by ramming it right down our throats. They’ll take some shots when they can and their quarterback is going to cause some problems.”
“And on defense you’d love for somebody to be a little more simple especially against a young offensive line because they do as much up front as anybody in the country. Usually you try to prepare for two or three different fronts but with them you’ll see seven or eight different fronts and their pressure rate is much higher than anybody else”
“They’re going to hit us in the face, they’re going to challenge us and to force us to make plays.”
ISU’s two deep lineup has three quarterbacks listed as potentially playing Saturday night, Jordan Cooke, Matt Cavallero and Hunter Hays. Who takes the first snap to start the game is anybody’s guess and Hawkins isn’t telling but given this is a non-conference game and the Bengals as an underdog have nothing to lose, Hawkins confirmed you’re going to see multiple guys.
“We’re going to play multiple guys, some guys handle stress better than others. We’re going to play a lot of guys and it’ll be interesting to see who performs when the lights come on.”
As far as San Diego State is concerned, the fact that ISU has so many new players and a new coaching staff and the fact they haven’t played a game yet is a cause for concern according to their head coach Brady Hoke. “This is difficult and I’ve been coaching for a long time. I think they have 70 new players on their team from a year ago. Because you track the background of the offensive and defensive coordinators, offensively, we’ve looked at Washington State, Hawaii, and UC Davis. So we’ve kind of looked at a little bit of all of it. And then defensively Iowa State is similar and the defensive coordinator was there and Bluffton University in Ohio. It’s going to be difficult, but the good thing is we have to be better fundamentally.”
Hawkins though doesn’t think that will give the Bengals much of an advantage. “I don’t think it is, they are going to hit us in the face regardless, they’ll play a six-man box regardless and he (coach Hoke) can come up with enough answers in 30 seconds. It might help us in the pregame or the first drive but you’ve got to play sixty minutes.”
Senior linebacker Cooper McDonald was asked about the possibility of overlooking ISU and giving them the chance to pull off a big upset but he doesn’t think they will be an issue. “I know they’re this whole new program basically with a new coaching staff, new players and a new system. Our coaches are going to come up with a good game plan for this week. We respect every opponent that we play, so we don’t take any opponent lightly. This is their first game so they’re going to be pumped and ready to go when they come down to San Diego.”
And last but not least this is Hawkins’ first game as a head coach, what’s going through his mind?
“For me it’s another football game, I’ve around football my whole life. The thing that concerns me the most is trying to do the best job for the kids.”
From the sidelines:
- San Diego State made national news this summer with reports they wanted to leave the Mountain West Conference and join the Pac-12. They decided against it and that turned out to be a wise decision with the implosion of that league.
- Snapdragon Stadium is named after a semiconductor chip used in mobile devices produced by the Qualcomm Company which bought naming rights to the stadium which opened in August 2022. It holds 35,000 fans.
- In addition to hosting San Diego State football it is also the home to the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League, the San Diego Legion of Major League Rugby and will be the home of an expansion team in Major League Soccer starting in 2025.
- SDSU famous alumni: MLB Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, actor Gregory Peck, NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs, actress Raquel Welch, NBA player Kawhi Leonard.
Media coverage:
Television: CBS Sports Network (8:30PM Pocatello time)
Radio: KISU-FM 91.1 (8PM pregame, 8:30PM kick off)
