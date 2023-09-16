ISU football

Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day throws a pass under pressure during Saturday's game against the Bengals at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Little things mean a lot especially for a young team trying to figure things out.

When those little things happen against a team that is a perennial FCS playoff participant, the results usually aren’t the best.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.