Little things mean a lot especially for a young team trying to figure things out.
When those little things happen against a team that is a perennial FCS playoff participant, the results usually aren’t the best.
Northern Iowa came to Pocatello for the first time ever and handled the Bengals 41-17 before an enthusiastic crowd of 5,400 at the refurbished Holt Arena.
The mistakes Idaho State made didn’t necessarily lose them the game, even head coach Cody Hawkins in his postgame comments said as much.
“We didn’t make enough plays to win. We didn’t deserve to win that football game. It wasn’t for a lack of effort but there’s a mathematical formula that goes into winning football games whether it’s turnovers, or third downs or field position. We were O-fer in those categories,” Hawkins said.
He continued, “I was proud of our kids. I told them in the locker room experience is currency and we have to continue to stack days and learn from those mistakes. You aren’t going to beat anybody if you turn it over and don’t get any turnovers.”
Some of those mistakes came early and immediately put ISU in a 14-0 hole most of the way through the first quarter.
On the opening drive the Bengals got to the Panthers 38 when a high snap resulted in a fumble by quarterback Jordan Cooke and a loss of six yards which stalled the drive and eventually resulted in a punt.
UNI immediately took it down the field and scored on a 2-yard run by Tye Edwards, their 230-pound running back.
On the next drive, again ISU was moving the ball, when Cooke hit Chedon James for 16 yards. But a hit by Tate Sander resulted in a fumble recovered by UNI.
Two plays later quarterback Theo Day threw a deep strike to a wide-open Sam Schnee for a 53-yard score. Both Day and Schnee had outstanding games.
Day was 25-39 for 388 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn’t sacked once. Schnee caught seven passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
Schnee’s second score was in the second quarter and was set up by Cooke being intercepted by Ed Dearman at the Panther 10-yard line. It looked like the Bengals were going to get some points out of it, but Cooke, a freshman, stared at his intended receiver all the way and Dearman cut in front from his safety spot to make the pick.
By halftime the score was 27-3 and for all intents and purposes the game was over.
One oddity in the first half was the fact the Bengals didn’t have one called running play. None. A few times the quarterback had to run with the ball but that was because of pressure.
ISU didn’t actually have a "true" run play by a running back until the third quarter.
Another mistake came in that quarter as ISU went for it on fourth and one at their own 39-yard line. Down 27-3 they had nothing to lose. But the direct snap to running back Soujah Gasu was high, he fumbled it and was tackled for a four-yard loss. The ball turned over on downs.
The Bengals offensive line which has been beat up and in flux all year took another hit this week when starting center Alex Ramirez was ill and didn’t practice. He played but the timing was off and the fumbles were a result of the bad snaps.
“He wasn’t able to practice all week,” Hawkins said. “But we felt he was the best guy to lead the front this week. Some of it was him not practicing but he was also playing against one of the best defensive tackles in the FCS every single snap.”
Hunter Hays would lead two second half scoring drives for ISU, the second one coming on a 34-yard pass in the corner to Mike Shulikov, the Big Sky-high jumper who outleaped his defender and made the catch. Hays went 7-9 on the night for 69 yards and he ran for 24 more.
One thing the Bengals did do well was play the run. After being gashed for over 300 yards in each of their first two games they held UNI to 157, most of that coming when the game was out of hand and reserve players were on the field.
ISU cornerback Josh Alford was asked what the team did differently this week. “We worked on fundamentals. We stayed in our gaps and took the right angles,” he said.
ISU hopes to pick up their first win of the season next week when they host Northern Colorado. The Bears under new head coach Ed Lamb have also started the season 0-3. They were beaten by ranked Washington State Saturday afternoon 64-21 and have been outscored in their three losses 137-39.
