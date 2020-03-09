POCATELLO — A year ago, a senior-led Idaho State women’s basketball team got a bye in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament but lost its first game in the quarterfinals, 67-65 to Eastern Washington.
This year’s ISU team is a lot different — it doesn’t have any seniors, for one — but the Bengals have ended up at the same place, as one of the Big Sky’s top seeds with a bye in the conference tournament.
They’re hoping that it doesn’t play out the same way as last year.
“It’s what you’ve been building towards the whole year,” ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. “This time of year is when everybody’s really good. They’re experienced now, they’ve got close to 30 games under their belts, so every team’s playing their best.”
No. 3 ISU (17-12) plays No. 6 Southern Utah (18-12) on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament at CenturyLink Arena in Boise. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m.
Idaho State last won the Big Sky tournament in 2011-12. Last season was the first without a conference tournament win for the Bengals since 2014-15, when they finished 13-17 and lost to Montana in the first round, 69-67.
Expectations will be high this year after a campaign that’s featured one of Sobolewski’s finest coaching jobs.
ISU lost lone senior and preseason all-conference pick Estefania Ors to a knee injury in December. Her replacement in the starting lineup, Tomekia Whitman, went down with a foot injury in January.
The Bengals start a junior, three sophomores and a freshman, but won nine of 11 games to close the regular season and secure the No. 3 seed at the conference tournament.
“We plan on going hard and winning the championship,” guard Dora Goles said. “Everyone knows everyone. Everyone has their scout down and knows what you’re good at. It’s who’s going to be the toughest and who’s going to play the hardest.”
In his 12th year at Idaho State, a run at the conference tournament — in spite of the injuries and ISU’s youth — would further cement Sobolewski as one of the consistently best coaches in the conference.
ISU has a good path in the tournament as the Bengals will avoid No. 1 seed Montana State until the final. The Bobcats set a new Big Sky record for wins by going 19-1 in conference play, and beat ISU by eight and then 19 points during the regular season.
A potential semifinal matchup would pit ISU against No. 2 Idaho, the only other Big Sky team to sweep the Bengals this season. ISU opened and closed its conference schedule against the Vandals, losing the first matchup by six points and the second by 11.
Despite everything that’s on the line, Idaho State players and coaches are trying to treat the tournament as just another game. It’s an approach that should work with a young team that features just three players, Callie Bourne, Delaney Moore and Montana Oltrogge, who played in last year’s conference tournament game.
“We’re going to just do what we do and try to execute it at the highest level possible,” Sobolewski said. “I think you just have to play hard, do what you always do and try not to play out of character, try not to do something different than what you normally do.”
Scouting Southern Utah
Idaho State split the season series with the Thunderbirds, losing 72-65 in overtime in Cedar City, Utah, on Jan. 9 before getting revenge with a 73-54 win at Reed Gym on Feb. 1.
Despite the seeming closeness of the series, Idaho State actually outscored SUU in six of the nine periods the two teams played this season, with one of the remaining three being the fourth quarter of ISU’s blowout home win.
Southern Utah star Rebecca Cardenas led the Big Sky with 17.6 points and 3.0 steals per game and had 27 points and seven steals in the T-Birds’ first-round win over Weber State on Monday.
She scored 18 points in the first matchup with ISU and 13 in the second, although she shot 1 for 10 from the field in the latter game. The senior earned first-team all-conference and Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors on Monday.
Another concern for Idaho State is SUU forward Shalyn Fano, who scored 32 points on 18 field-goal attempts over both games against the Bengals.
The Thunderbirds have the third-best scoring offense in the Big Sky at 71.1 points per game and are in the middle of the conference in just about every other stat.
The one exception is field-goal percentage defense, where they’re last, allowing opponents to shoot 44.2%.