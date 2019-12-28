POCATELLO — Idaho State needed a big shot. Jared Stutzman was due.
The senior's 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 24 seconds remaining gave ISU a 56-55 lead -- the Bengals' first of the night -- and flipped the scoreboard for good in ISU's thrilling 62-60 win over rival Idaho on Saturday at Reed Gym.
"It's always a good day when you can beat the Vandals," Bengals coach Ryan Looney said postgame.
The win is ISU's fourth in a row against Idaho and snaps a three-game losing streak overall. Stutzman helped spark the second-half rally.
The Bengals (4-6, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) trailed 29-23 at halftime and 40-31 with 13:00 to go in the second half. Stutzman was 0 for 6 from the field before he made a 2-point jumper at the 6:02 mark to pull ISU within 48-44.
He came through even bigger a few minutes later, when he buried a 3 with the shot clock winding down to put ISU out in front. The Vandals (4-8, 0-1) never regained the lead.
Stutzman had one point before scoring five in the final 6:02 of the game. His go-ahead 3 started a game-sealing 9-5 run.
"My teammates trust me, my coaches trust me to make shots," Stutzman said. "I put in the work every day to make shots, so whether I'm 5 for 5 or 0 for 5, I think the next shot's in."
The Vandals, who led for 35:30, hung around until the game's final play.
Trevon Allen's layup with 21.8 seconds left made it 58-57. Tarik Cool made two free throws to push it to 60-57, Idaho failed to answer and had to foul with 7 seconds to play.
Chidi Udengwu missed both free throws, keeping the Vandals alive with ISU's lead at three. But Idaho threw the outlet pass away. Udengwu corralled it and passed to Coreyoun Rushin, who hit a streaking Austin Smellie for the game-clinching layup. Idaho added a 3 at the buzzer.
Saturday's win was ISU's first this season when trailing at halftime. Looney credited a defensive adjustment on Idaho's post players, as well as Idaho State's improved rebounding.
"It showed a lot about what kind of a team we are," said Smellie, who scored a career-high 21 points. "We started out slow, obviously we had a lot of mistakes, but I think it just showed that we're a team that's going to be tough and we're going to give everything we have 'til the end."
ISU's offense was much better in the second half after a slow start.
The Bengals missed their final eight shots of the first half, capping a 31% shooting frame that included droughts of 2:23, 2:06, 3:29 and 5:58 without a made field goal.
The Bengals went 13 of 25 (52%) in the second half, including a 7-for-8 finish.
ISU won the rebounding battle 34-32 after trailing on the glass for much of the game. The Bengals had a negative rebounding margin in their prior three games after winning it in each of their first six games of the season.
Udengwu led the charge with 10 rebounds. Stutzman had seven.
"For the first 32 minutes of the game, we got dominated on the glass," Looney said. "But when we got down eight with eight minutes left and it got time to win, we flipped the rebounding on them and ended up plus-2 on the game."
Cool added 18 points for the Bengals. Udengwu matched Stutzman with six. Allen led Idaho with 18 points, and Scott Blankey had 12.
Up next:
Idaho State hosts Eastern Washington on Monday at Reed Gym.
NOTES:
- Looney announced after the game that sophomore post Brayden Parker will redshirt this season.
Parker, who prepped at Preston High School and played his freshman season at the College of Southern Idaho, has missed the first 10 games of the season with a foot injury. He's ISU's biggest player at 6-foot-8, 255 pounds.
- Saturday's Battle of the Domes win was another tight one for Idaho State.
During ISU's four-game rivalry winning streak, three victories have come by three or two points.
"There were lots of people that were telling us all week, 'beat the Vandals, beat the Vandals.' As a community here, everyone takes a lot of pride in that," Smellie said. "So for us to beat them is always huge."
IDAHO STATE 62, IDAHO 60
Idaho 29 31 — 60
Idaho State 23 39 — 62
Idaho — Garvin 5, Blakney 12, Thacker 5, Forrest 7, Allen 18, Dixon 3, Thiombane 5, Wilson 1, Fraser 4.
Idaho State — Maker 5, Smellie 21, Cool 18, Udengwu 6, Stutzman 6, Porter 4, Rushin 2.