Former Idaho State defensive end Jared Allen is among 14 first-year nominees on this year's ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday.
Allen and his fellow newcomers are among 130 nominees on this year's modern-era ballot, a list that will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.
Any inductees will be announced the night before the Super Bowl in February.
Allen was a three-time first-team all-Big Sky selection at Idaho State, winning the Buck Buchanan Award as a senior and finishing his ISU career with 73 tackles for loss and 38 1/2 sacks.
He played 12 years in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, making the Pro Bowl five times and being named an All-Pro four times.
Allen led the NFL in sacks twice and finished his career with 136 sacks.
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson are among the other players making their debuts on the ballot in 2020.