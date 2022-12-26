Callie Bourne ISU WBB (copy)

Idaho State guard Callie Bourne surveys the floor during a game last month against Montana Tech at Reed Gym.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

It will be old home week for the Idaho State women’s basketball team this week, when the Bengals open Big Sky Conference play at Northern Arizona on Thursday.

Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski is an NAU graduate. Montana Oltrogge, the Lumberjacks’ co-leading scorer and top rebounder, transferred to Flagstaff after four seasons playing for Sobolewski at ISU. And when the Bengals show up for shoot-around, they’ll be greeted by NAU graduate assistant Estefania Ors, one of Idaho State’s all-time great players.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.