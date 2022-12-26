It will be old home week for the Idaho State women’s basketball team this week, when the Bengals open Big Sky Conference play at Northern Arizona on Thursday.
Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski is an NAU graduate. Montana Oltrogge, the Lumberjacks’ co-leading scorer and top rebounder, transferred to Flagstaff after four seasons playing for Sobolewski at ISU. And when the Bengals show up for shoot-around, they’ll be greeted by NAU graduate assistant Estefania Ors, one of Idaho State’s all-time great players.
“It’ll be exciting – and kind of weird,” said Sobolewski. “It will be strange seeing Montana on the other side. But after a while, it’ll just be back to basketball.”
The Bengal-Lumberjack meeting should be a fascinating contrast in styles. Northern Arizona, 6-7, leads the conference in scoring at 78.5 points a game; Idaho State, 5-6, is last at 53.8. The Bengals, meanwhile, lead the Big Sky in scoring defense at 58.3, while NAU is ninth, giving up 78.6. NAU has one of the most experienced teams in the conference, while Idaho State is breaking in nine newcomers.
“We’ve had some good improvement, we’re working on improving the chemistry,” Sobolewski said. “Especially on offense. Defensively, I think we’re pretty solid. I feel like we’re getting better every game, and I’m excited to see where it will take us. Hopefully by the end of the season, we’ll be a solid team.”
Turnovers have been a particular issue for the Bengals, and strangely enough, ISU’s two most experienced players, Callie Bourne and Finley Garnett, have struggled the most. Bourne, ISU’s leading scorer (12 ppg), and second-leading rebounder (6.8), has turned the ball over 45 times. Garnett, second-leading scorer (10.2) has 48. Idaho State is averaging almost 21 turnovers a contest; they are forcing 17.6.
“I’ve been kind of surprised when our older kids are turning it over a lot,” Sobolewski said, “but not when the youngsters do.”
Attacking pressure defenses has been the most glaring problem for the Bengals. Every opponent, it seems, has installed some kind of press after seeing ISU’s struggles on tape. Sobolewski says he wants his players, particularly his many youngsters, to learn how to read and adjust on the fly.
“We could script everything, but that’s not the way I want to play,” Sobolewski said. “I want to play offense with more of a freelance style. I want our players to be able to read things and react. It’s interesting, you can play five different teams who play a 1-2-2 press five different ways… I want our team to be able to read and adjust to different teams, and that just takes time.”
Sobolewski notes that at times he has three freshmen on the floor trying to break the press, or two freshmen and Laura Bello, a sophomore transfer playing her first season at the Division I level.
Bello, a 6-3 center, has been the brightest development among Bengal newcomers . She is third in the conference in rebounding at over 9.1 per game, and is third on the team in scoring at 9.5 points. She still struggles at finishing inside, but Sobolewski sees significant improvement on both offense and defense.
“If she stays on the same trajectory, she’ll be one of the best rebounders we’ve ever had here,” Sobolewski said.
The Bengals are shooting 37 percent from the floor, while holding opponents to 35 percent shooting. ISU is hitting 31 percent from three-point range; their opponents 25 percent. ISU is plus five in rebounding margin.
ISU continues to look for scorers to complement Bourne, Garnett and Bello. Sobolewski is waiting for someone among guards Carsyn Boswell and Kacey Spink, and forwards Mia Flor, Halle Wright and Martyna Kowalska to become a consistent scoring threat. Redshirt freshman transfer Camryn Collman will likely get more opportunities after scoring 11 points on four of five shooting in the Bengals’ last game, a 55-44 loss to Loyola of Chicago.
Northern Arizona has five players averaging in double figures, and it will be interesting to see which team can impose its will and its style of play on the other. The Lumberjacks have played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the league, facing Power 5 schools Arizona State, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State and Clemson, as well as Mountain West opponents UNLV and Fresno State.
BIG SKY NOTES
On Saturday, the Bengals travel to Greeley, Colo., for a 2 p.m. contest with Northern Colorado. The Bears are 7-4 heading into their conference opener with Weber State Thursday night, including a 5-0 mark at home. UNC has four players averaging in double figures, led by guard Hannah Simental, at 17 points per game.
Sacramento State has the best non-conference mark of any Big Sky team at 9-2. The Hornets feature 6-5 all-conference center Isnelle Natabou and guard Kahlaijah Dean, a transfer from Oakland University. Dean is second in the conference at scoring at 18.7 points a game, while Natabou is fifth at 17.1, and leads the league in rebounding at 10.6 per game.
Unlike in men’s competition, where only Montana State had a winning non-conference mark, the Big Sky women had four teams post winning marks in non-league play: Sac State, Eastern Washington (7-3), Northern Colorado (7-4) and Montana State (7-5).
