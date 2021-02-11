In 2019, chemistry was the buzzword for Idaho State football’s offensive line.
The Bengals returned two four-year starters, a three-year starter and a two-year starter to fill four of the five spots on the line, and the assumption was that all that time playing together would raisse the play of everybody on the line.
That lasted about one half, as an injury in the season opener to left tackle Jack Tufono — ironically, the one new starter — forced the Bengals to start moving players around and trying new combinations, a pattern that persisted throughout the season.
Despite that, Idaho State gave up 23 sacks in 12 games, middle of the road in the 13-team Big Sky Conference and certainly an achievement given all the shuffling the Bengals had to deal with.
But shifting the line around and bringing in a few new starters is a far cry from what Idaho State is up against in 2021.
With Preston Holfeltz, Jake Molenaar, Dalen Collins and Dakota Wilson all graduated and Tufono leaving the team, none of the lineup who opened the season for Idaho State in 2019 are back.
Instead, the Bengals are relying on an eclectic group to build the chemistry that the 2019 line had.
“This group’s a little more athletic, so we’re trying to play to their strengths,” offensive line coach Mike Philipp said. “I think we can improve in the screen game with their speed.”
Altogether, ISU’s most-likely starting five right now — from left to right, Jacob Angel, Jake Wilkerson, Terron Carey, John Perko and Tyler Clemons — has a grand total of 45 appearances, but just eight starts.
All eight of those belong to Angel, who played most of the season at left tackle in 2019 as a true freshman after Tufono’s injury. At 6-foot-7, Angel has the length for the position, and coming from a tough high school football league in Southern California, he had the chops to jump in right away.
In the long, COVID-induced offseason, Angel took the chance to rebuild his game.
“We had so much time, I kind of tore everything down and started fresh,” Angel said. “So I was with the new guys, I was thinking like I was a new guy again, soaking everything in and trying to get the finest details.”
Carey’s spent most of the last two seasons in an interesting position as the backup center, playing in two games in 2018 and seven in 2019.
Much like the backup quarterback, the No. 2 center has to know the offense — the scheme, the lingo, the calls — in a way that very few other backups do.
Additionally, Carey’s been the leader of the backup offensive line. It’s a responsibility that comes with the position he plays, and it just happens to be a role that suits the fast-talking, big-smiling Floridian (Carey, from Miami, followed his older brother Terrance’s path to Idaho State).
“It’s been a real funny dynamic for me,” Carey said. “I remember when I came in and I was the young bull trying to learn the plays. Now I’m being put in the role where I coach guys and I’m helping get guys where they need to be. But I love it.”
At guard, Wilkerson and Perko are also holdovers from previous teams, although neither have played much.
At right tackle, junior college transfer Clemons, who came in from Diablo Valley College in California last winter, is the clubhouse leader for the starting spot.
“He’s doing well,” Philipp said. “He’s got a good feel for the game, and he’s a real competitor. Any time you have those two things, you’ve got a chance.”
As for young guys, Carey gushed over freshman tackle Jack O’Connor (“he has the frame, I think, to go to the NFL”) and guard Aron Oliva (“he’s built almost like a bear”).
With no seniors and only two juniors (Clemons and Wilkerson) among the projected starters in 2021, Idaho State has a chance to build this group up to what last year’s offensive line was.
The only thing it will take is time.
“In football, the real learning happens after you learn the playbook,” Philipp said. “After you learn the base rules of the playbook, you can really start learning the game. Last year, Angel playing as a true freshman, he was just trying to learn the base assignments. Now, you can just tell when he’s out there, it’s slowing down for him. ... Repetition, that’s the greatest teacher.”