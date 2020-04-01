Idaho State's defensive line got an added boost this week.
Rasheed Williams was granted an extension on his eligibility for the 2020 season, which will be his sixth at ISU. ISU officials said Williams got the extension because of the multiple injuries he's suffered during his time at Idaho State.
"We are excited to have Rasheed back for next season," Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie said. "He has worked hard to return to the field and we are excited that he will have a chance to show his talents this fall."
Williams started as a freshman in 2015, recording 52 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for loss and a team-best 4 1/2 sacks. He missed the 2016 season because of injury.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Williams played all 11 games, ranking third on the team with 5 1/2 tackles for loss. He was inured again in 2018, playing three games before missing the remainder of the season. He missed the first five games of last season before returning to record 12 tackles in the final seven games of the year.
Having Williams at 100% would be a much-needed addition for ISU's defense, which ranked 11th in the Big Sky Conference in total defense (453.7 yards per game) in 2019. Williams would rejoin a defensive line that returns its top pass-rusher in Kainoa Fuiava (4.0 sacks).