As the Big Sky Conference season winds down, the Idaho State Bengals are getting hotter and hotter.
Callie Bourne scored 19 points and Diaba Konate added 14 to lead the Bengals to their seventh win in eight games, a 71-55 triumph over Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, on Saturday.
The win clinched a winning season, as well as a winning Big Sky record, for Idaho State, which moved to 15-11 (11-6 Big Sky) with three games remaining.
The story of the day was ISU's stifling defense. Northern Colorado (11-14, 7-9 Big Sky) shot 29.1% from the field, becoming the second consecutive opponent ISU has held under 30%, and committed 21 turnovers.
Konate had seven steals for Idaho State, one off the school's all-time record, and added a team-high eight rebounds.
"She made a lot of great defensive plays," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said in a postgame radio interview. "Our defensive energy and following the scouting report and disrupting a lot of things (was good). They had several turnovers just because we got in the way."
The game dragged through the first quarter and into the second, with neither team able to score much and Idaho State struggling to open up a lead.
After a Konate layup with 9 minutes, 38 seconds left in the second quarter, ISU didn't score for 4:44. The Bengals still led at that point, though, and Bourne broke the streak by scoring six-straight ISU points on a free throw, a jumper and a 3-pointer.
Konate's weaving coast-to-coast layup beat the buzzer to give the Bengals a 30-20 lead at halftime. After Northern Colorado scored the first three points of the second half, Bourne and Konate keyed a 9-0 run that pushed the ISU lead up to 16 with 7:28 left in the third quarter, and the margin stayed around there for most of the rest of the game.
Montana Oltrogge had 12 points for Idaho State. Delaney Moore and Dora Goles each had 11, with Goles adding a team-high seven assists. Moore, battling an illness, played a season-high 26 minutes for Idaho State as starting post player Ellie Smith fouled out in nine minutes.
Up next:
Idaho State plays at Portland State on Thursday at 8 p.m. MST.
IDAHO STATE 71, NORTHERN COLORADO 55
Idaho State 14 16 25 16 — 71
Northern Colorado 7 13 20 15 — 55
Idaho State — Bourne 19, Konate 14, Oltrogge 12, Goles 11, Barrientos 2, Vicente 2, Moore 11.
Northern Colorado — Gayles 9, Davis 8, Chapman 12, Isenbart 4, Meyer 4, Harden 10, Evans 2, Finau 4, Hintz 2.