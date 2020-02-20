POCATELLO — Weber State threw a curveball at Idaho State in the teams’ second meeting of the season Thursday night at Reed Gym.
It didn’t matter to the Bengals, who did just enough to solve Weber’s surprise 2-3 zone defense and stifled the Wildcats on the other end in a wire-to-wire 55-41 win.
“I had no clue,” ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said.
“(Weber) doesn’t normally play any zone. ... They usually play all man-to-man and don’t switch screens, and all of a sudden they came out and played only zone. They went into it with nothing to lose.”
It was ISU’s sixth win in seven games, and it came despite some speed bumps for the Bengals (14-11, 10-6 Big Sky Conference), who missed their last 14 3-point attempts and saw their comfortable 15-point halftime lead cut to five at multiple points in the third quarter.
“(Former ISU assistant) Jay McMillan once told me ... that there’s four games a year that you play better than normal, and there’s four games a year you play worse than normal,” Sobolewski said. “I think that was one of our four worst. But, we still won, so that’s the positive out of all of that.”
Callie Bourne had 11 points to lead a balanced attack for Idaho State. Diaba Konate finished with 10, including a shot-clock-beating floater with 5 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third quarter that stopped a 10-0 Weber State run out of halftime and put Idaho State up 36-29.
Weber State (3-22, 1-15 Big Sky) cut it to five once more on the following possession, but after that, the Wildcats scored just two more points in the final 5:02 of the third quarter.
Idaho State, meanwhile, went about reestablishing its lead. Delaney Moore made a layup and Bourne made a jumper before Dora Goles picked off a pass and raced the other way for a layup.
Ellie Smith provided a flourish at the end of the third quarter, making two layups inside after beautiful feeds by Goles and then stealing the ball and leading Konate with a breakout pass for a layup.
Goles finished with nine points and a career-high seven assists. Smith had seven points and a career-high 13 rebounds.
“Rebounding is what I want to do the whole game,” said Smith, who also had three blocks. “I was struggling on offense. I was like, I’d better get rebounds to make up for it.”
Weber State’s zone was the story of the game early as the Wildcats, on an 11-game losing streak, went to a different look to try to get a rivalry win.
The 2-3 led to open outside shots for the Bengals, and it looked like Idaho State would take advantage early.
Goles, Bourne, Nuria Barrientos and Carsyn Boswell all hit 3-pointers in the first half as Idaho State took a 34-19 halftime lead.
But ISU went cold early in the second half and stayed that way until the end, almost allowing Weber back into the game until the Bengals adjusted and started looking to attack in different ways.
“You have to give a lot of credit to Weber for going with a strategy and sticking with it and putting a lot of pressure on us in certain ways,” Sobolewski said. “They put a lot of pressure on us to hit outside shots. ... We go to a point where it was like, well, don’t settle for the early 3 that’s there. It’s open, but don’t settle. See if you can get something better.”
Idaho State finished the game with five made 3s on a season-high 27 attempts, good for 18.5%.
But a relentless ISU defense hounded Weber State into committing 21 turnovers and shooting 29.8% from the field.
Up next:
Idaho State is back on the road, playing at Northern Colorado on Saturday at 2 p.m.
IDAHO STATE 55, WEBER STATE 41
Weber State 14 5 14 8 — 41
Idaho State 19 15 14 7 — 55
Weber State — Pentzer 2, James 2, Graves 13, Watkins 5, Hickok 10, Chamberlin 6, Thoms 3.
Idaho State — Goles 9, Bourne 11, Smith 7, Konate 10, Oltrogge 6, Barrientos 3, Boswell 3, Moore 6.